Maid Brigade Named To Entrepreneur's 2025 List Of Top Franchises For Under $150K

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maid Brigade , a premier residential and commercial cleaning franchise, has been named one of Entrepreneur magazine's Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000 for 2025.

The recognition underscores Maid Brigade's accessible franchise investment model, strong brand reputation, and commitment to helping franchisees build meaningful businesses backed by extensive support and operational excellence. With more than 280 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada, the company continues to expand its reach in the home services industry.

"Being named to Entrepreneur's top low-cost franchises list is a proud milestone for our brand and our franchise owners," said Raychel Leong-Sullins, Brand President of Maid Brigade. "We offer franchisees a proven business model that balances profitability with purpose-bringing healthier, eco-friendly cleaning solutions to the communities we serve."

Entrepreneur's annual ranking is based on data from the 2025 Franchise 500®, which evaluates brands across more than 150 points of performance, including cost, growth, financial stability, franchisee support, and brand strength.

"Low-cost doesn't mean low value-these brands have figured out how to build powerful franchise systems without the high price tag," said Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "They're making entrepreneurship more attainable for everyone."

About Maid Brigade

A member of Evive Brands , Maid Brigade is a leading residential and commercial cleaning company with more than 280 franchise locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Known for its proprietary PUREcleaning® system-a non-toxic, eco-friendly cleaning solution-Maid Brigade is committed to delivering the healthiest clean available. Recognized for its franchisee support, diversity, and community-focused values, Maid Brigade empowers entrepreneurs to thrive while making a positive local impact. Learn more at .

