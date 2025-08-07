Patriot Rail Launches Gettysburg Excursion Railway, Expanding Tourist Rail In Pennsylvania

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Rail, a premier U.S. operator of short line and regional railroads, is pleased to announce the launch of the Gettysburg Excursion Railway, a revitalized heritage rail experience that brings history to life along the 25-mile rail line between Gettysburg and Mount Holly Springs. The opening marks the fourth excursion train for the company, further expanding Patriot Rail's newly formed Excursion Division.

"This launch marks an exciting new chapter in Patriot Rail's Excursion Division growth and its commitment to supporting the communities we serve," said Brandy Christian, CEO at Patriot Rail. "We're proud to enhance tourism by inviting guests to experience the rich history of one of America's most iconic landscapes-aboard a passenger railcar journeying through the Adams County countryside."

Patriot first entered the excursion business ten years ago with the Blue Ridge Scenic Excursion Railway based in the Blue Ridge Mountains nestled between Blue Ridge, GA and McCaysville, TN. In 2023, the company added two New Hampshire excursion trains located in Lincoln, NH, and Meredith NH, and a Rail Bike adventure in Laconia, NH.

The Gettysburg Excursion Railway features fully renovated 1950s-era Budd passenger coaches, transformed into first-class passenger railcars that preserve their historic charm while offering modern comfort-including a Café car serving snacks and refreshments to enhance the onboard experience.

Throughout the season, the Café Car will transform into a venue for special onboard events, catered by the Gettysburg College culinary group & Wyndham Gettysburg Hotel & Conference Center. Departing from the beautifully restored former Gettysburg and Harrisburg Railroad Depot built in 1884, this new attraction offers passengers a unique blend of historical storytelling, cultural immersion, and countryside views of Adams County.

"The Gettysburg Excursion Railway is more than a train ride-it's a moving tribute to the stories that shaped our nation," said Karl Pietrzak, President and CEO of Destination Gettysburg. "As both residents and visitors travel this historic route, they'll connect with the past in a way that's immersive, educational, and truly memorable."

Highlights of the experience include:



Unique views of the Eternal Light Peace Memorial and Gettysburg's rolling countryside



Engaging narration about Adams County history including transformative Civil War figures and events



Themed rides and private event space , festive holiday excursions, and rail cars perfect for special occasions

A gift shop at the restored 1884 Depot featuring railroad history highlights and souvenirs

The Gettysburg Excursion Railway is set to open to the public later this month, with tickets available online and at the Depot. Whether you're a history enthusiast, a family seeking adventure, or a couple looking for a romantic ride through time, this new attraction promises something for everyone.

For more information, schedules, and ticketing, visit .

About Patriot Rail

Patriot Rail is a leading short line and regional rail service provider in the United States, offering essential rail freight transportation and ancillary rail services across 24 states and over 1,200 miles of track. Beyond its core freight operations, which include transloading, railcar storage, and real estate and logistics planning, Patriot Rail also operates three unique excursion railroads. These adventures provide memorable journeys that blend scenic beauty, historical immersion, and unique activities, to offer locals and visitors diverse and engaging experiences. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Katie Roller, AVP Communications

904-200-2854

SOURCE Patriot Rail Company

