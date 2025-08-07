Florida Realtors® Again Named To Top '100 Best Companies' List

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The annual Best Companies To Work For in Florida list , featured in a special August issue of Florida Trend magazine, ranks 100 companies in small, medium and large employer categories. Florida Realtors ranked 30in the best mid-sized category (50-249 employees). To read more about the top 100, go to the digital version of Florida Trend's 2025 "Best Companies To Work For' special issue .

"Being named one of Florida's Best Companies to Work For – four years running – is a reflection of the people who make this place so special," says Florida Realtors CEO Margy Grant. "We believe in listening, growing and leading together. Our team's passion and purpose drive everything we do to serve our members and elevate Florida's real estate industry. At the heart of it all is a culture that values collaboration, respect and making a difference – together."

Florida Realtors has 150 employees and two Florida offices: its headquarters in Orlando and a public policy office in Tallahassee. As the state Realtor association, it provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 50 local Realtor boards and associations.

"This recognition from Florida Trend confirms what we already know: Florida Realtors is more than a great association, it's a great place to work," says 2025 Florida Realtors President Tim Weisheyer, broker-owner of Dream Builders Realty and dbrCommercial Real Estate Services in Central Florida. "Florida Realtors raises the standard for excellence by building a workplace rooted in service, innovation and collaboration – and by empowering employees to make an impact. It's the dedication of our people, working tirelessly behind the scenes, that makes our mission possible and strengthens our role as The Voice for Real Estate® in Florida."

To participate in the "Best Companies To Work For In Florida" program, companies or government entities were required to have at least 15 workers in Florida and to be in operation at least one year. Those that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction.

The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. digital edition of Florida Trend's 2025 "Best Companies To Work For" special issue.

The "Best Companies To Work For In Florida" program is managed by Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Workforce Research Group handled the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings.

Florida Trend business magazine is read by more than 250,000 business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month, according to The Alliance of Area Business Publishers. It covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene.

Florida Realtors® is The Voice For Real Estate® in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 50 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at .

SOURCE Florida Realtors