Ideal Integrations And 1Path Launch Unified Brand: Redhelm

RedHelm officially launches as the unified brand of Ideal Integrations and 1Path, providing security-first technology management through a single provider.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RedHelm officially launches today as a unified brand bringing together managed technology firms Ideal Integrations (including its cybersecurity division Blue Bastion) and 1Path. The companies, which came together in 2024 after Ideal Integrations acquired 1Path, will now operate under a single name. RedHelm offers a full range of managed technology and cybersecurity services for businesses, with an emphasis on coordinated, security-focused technology operations.

CEO Michael Stratos shared that the new brand represents a coordinated, holistic approach to technology management with fully integrated security offerings.

"Security is in our DNA. We live and breathe cybersecurity daily, applying our deep expertise to manage your entire infrastructure with comprehensive protection at every layer. This new brand unites the best of our legacy companies into one powerful team. We deliver deeper security talent, broader capabilities, better support, and unmatched responsiveness to every client we serve," Stratos said.

The RedHelm name and logo reflect the brand's mission to deliver proactive, fast, and secure IT solutions. The logo's crest symbol represents forward momentum and unified direction as well as the brand's commitment to business growth without disruption.

RedHelm's operating model simplifies vendor coordination, reduces risk, and aligns technology services with broader business objectives. The company provides managed services that scale to support internal teams or operate as a fully outsourced partner. The new structure delivers integrated IT and cybersecurity while maintaining flexibility to work alongside existing vendors and systems.

Managed technology and infrastructure services

Offensive, defensive, and blended cybersecurity services

Strategic IT, data/AI, and cybersecurity advisory Private, public, and hybrid cloud solutions

Vice President of Security Corey Bussard added:

"Security and IT management shouldn't be separate. We integrate security into every aspect of IT operations because that's how modern infrastructure must function. Risk management drives our approach to every client engagement, ensuring protection becomes part of the foundation, not something we add afterward."

RedHelm's headquarters are in Pittsburgh, PA, with additional offices in Atlanta, GA, Boston Metropolitan area and Columbus, OH. The organization provides both remote support and in-field service across the United States.

RedHelm continues to serve existing Ideal Integrations, Blue Bastion, and 1Path clients under the new name. Service teams remain in place, and operations continue uninterrupted.

Media Contact: Tonya Tedrick - [email protected]

RedHelm provides security-first technology management. Formed through Ideal Integrations acquisition of 1Path, RedHelm combines services across infrastructure, cybersecurity, and strategic advisory under one coordinated model. With 24/7/365 support, experienced teams, and a focus on long-term client partnership, RedHelm simplifies IT operations and strengthens resilience to cyberthreats. RedHelm is backed by Frontenac, a Chicago-based private equity firm that works in partnership with established businesses to build market-leading companies. Learn more at .

SOURCE RedHelm

