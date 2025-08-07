Socure And Baselayer Partner To Deliver Next-Gen Business Identity Verification Via Riskostm

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure, the leading provider of AI-powered digital identity verification, compliance, and fraud prevention solutions, today announced a strategic partnership and integration with Baselayer, the market-leading Business Identity, Credit, and Fraud provider. By embedding Baselayer's high-fidelity business verification and fraud signals into the RiskOSTM platform, the partnership enables Socure customers to onboard 100% of good business applications.

The collaboration showcases Socure's commitment to growing its partner ecosystem and allowing any 3rd party data service to be integrated into the RiskOS platform. Currently, RiskOS offers over 85 pre-integrated services. Designed from the ground up, RiskOS is an extensible risk decisioning platform that integrates any best-in-class data source, empowering customers to configure real-time workflows and make confident decisions with unparalleled speed and precision.

"RiskOS was purpose-built to be the most open, intelligent, and powerful decisioning platform in the industry," said Johnny Ayers, Founder and CEO of Socure. "Our vision is to empower organizations to make the most precise risk decisions, seamlessly and at scale, by integrating effortlessly with any system or service they choose to rely on. The addition of Baselayer's consortium data further strengthens RiskOS' KYB capabilities, accelerating the onboarding of legitimate businesses while proactively stopping fraud before it starts. This is how our customers grow with confidence and scale fast."

By integrating Baselayer's business identity network, which aggregates fraud and risk signals from over 2,200 financial institutions, into RiskOS, Socure customers gain access to one of the most comprehensive business verification datasets in the industry. Combined with Socure's network of 3,000 customers, the partnership now touches approximately 40 percent of the U.S. financial services market. This expanded intelligence enables earlier fraud detection, reduces false positives, and increases automation in complex KYB workflows. The outcome is faster revenue capture, improved compliance, and a streamlined onboarding experience for both traditional businesses and sole proprietors.

"Our mission is to unify and de-risk the fragmented business identity landscape," said Jonathan Awad, Co-Founder & CEO of Baselayer. "Partnering with Socure brings our insights to an industry-leading decisioning layer, delivering smarter verification and risk decisions at scale."

As highlighted in Liminal's 2025 Business and Entity Verification Report, Socure and Baselayer were both named among the top 20 leaders shaping the future of KYB. The report recognized Socure's RiskOS platform for its automation, integration flexibility, and end-to-end capabilities in identity, fraud, and business verification. Read the full report here .

The Socure-Baselayer integration marks the latest expansion of the RiskOS partner ecosystem, which now includes over 85 pre-integrated data providers. This collaboration delivers immediate impact across industries where business verification is critical. In banking and lending, institutions can accelerate KYB and underwriting with higher auto-approval rates and fewer false positives. Fintechs and B2B SaaS platforms can fight promotional abuse and duplicate account creation using Baselayer's fraud signals layered into RiskOS workflows. Marketplaces gain a more efficient path to verifying sellers and service providers at scale. And government agencies can streamline grant disbursements and contract vetting with unified business and UBO verification - all through a single, flexible API.

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification, compliance and fraud prevention solutions, trusted by the largest enterprises and government agencies to build trust and mitigate risk. Leveraging AI and machine learning, Socure's industry-leading platform achieves the highest accuracy, automation, and capture rates in the industry. With last year's acquisition of Effectiv, Socure launched its RiskOSTM platform to offer end-to-end decisioning and orchestration for identity fraud and payment risk management, integrating advanced transaction monitoring, credit underwriting and know-your-business (KYB) solutions into its platform.

Serving more than 3,000 customers and 190+ countries across financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce, Socure's customer base includes 18 of the top 20 banks, the largest HR payroll providers, the largest sportsbook operators, 58 organizations across the public sector, and more than 600 fintechs. Leading organizations including Capital One, Uber, Angi, Citi, Chime, SoFi, Green Dot, Robinhood, Dave, Gusto, Poshmark, DraftKings, PrizePicks, the State of California and many more trust Socure to deliver certainty in identity across onboarding, authentication, payments, account changes, and regulatory compliance. Learn more at .

About Baselayer

Baselayer is the leading business identity network and fraud consortium, offering KYB, risk, and legal signals through real-time APIs. Serving over 2,200 financial institutions, Baselayer's solutions deliver trusted verification, proactive fraud detection, and compliance-ready insights. Learn more at .

SOURCE Socure

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED