Inspira Clarifies Routine Nature Of Registration Statement On Form F-3 Filing Performed Every Three Years

RA'ANANA, Israel, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspiraTM Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) ("," or the""), a pioneer in innovative life-support and diagnostic technologies, today announced that it has filed a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-289324) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2025, as part of a routine shelf renewal process conducted every three years. This updated filing replaces the Company's previous shelf registration statement, which is set to expire on August 18, 2025.

About Inspira Technologies

Inspira Technologies is a commercial-stage medical device company specializing in advanced respiratory support and real-time blood monitoring solutions. The Company's U.S. Food and Drug Administration -cleared INSPIRATM ART100 system is approved for cardiopulmonary bypass in the U.S. and ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) procedures outside the U.S and serves as a foundation for the development of the INSPIRA ART500, a next-generation system designed to deliver oxygenation while patients remain awake and spontaneously breathing. Inspira Technologies is also advancing HYLATM, a proprietary blood sensor platform offering continuous, non-invasive monitoring. With multiple cleared products, a growing IP portfolio, and strategic streamlining of its operations, Inspira Technologies is increasingly positioned as an attractive platform within the life-support and MedTech landscape. The Company's recent internal shifts may reflect broader alignment with long-term industry trends, including consolidation, cross-sector collaboration, and potential strategic partnerships. For more information, visit:

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based solely on the current expectations of the Company's management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which is available on the SEC's website at .

