Dhruv Jurel Named Central Zone Captain For Duleep Trophy, Kuldeep, Chahar And Khaleel Included
India batter Rajat Patidar, who captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru to IPL 2025 trophy, has been named the vice-captain. But his availability is subject to fitness clearance by the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE). It is to be noted that Patidar had been dealing with a finger injury sustained during fielding in IPL 2025.
Jurel, meanwhile, was recently a part of India's 2-2 drawn Test series against England, and played the last Test at The Oval, which the visitors' won by six runs. Jurel had also been the substitute keeper for India when Rishabh Pant couldn't take up keeping duties due to finger injury and later foot fracture at Lord's and Manchester respectively.
Khaleel, on the other hand, is coming off a county stint with Essex, which was cut short to just two County Championship appearances due to personal reasons. Kuldeep, meanwhile, didn't get a game to play in the Test tour of England, while Chahar was seen bowling at Indian team's practice sessions ahead of the third game at Lord's.
Ranji Trophy defending champions Vidarbha have sizeable representation in Danish Malewar, Aditya Thakare, Yash Rathod and Harsh Dubey, who was in India 'A' team for the matches against England Lions. Usman Ghani, the Vidarbha head coach in their recent Ranji Trophy triumph, will be the Central Zone team's head coach.
The Duleep Trophy will be held in the old zonal format of six teams and marks the beginning of 2025/26 domestic cricket season. Central Zone will begin their campaign with a quarter-final clash against North East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, with the game's winner set to meet Shardul Thakur-led West Zone in the semi-final.
Central Zone squad: Dhruv Jurel (captain), Rajat Patidar (vice-captain, subject to availability), Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanchit Desai, Kuldeep Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed
Stand-bys: Madhav Kaushik, Yash Thakur, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mahipal Lomror, Kuldeep Sen, and Upendra Yadav.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment