Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For July 2025

Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 189.4 million contracts in July 2025, a 37.0% increase year-over-year (YoY). July 2025 market share reached 16.7%, a 21.3% increase YoY. Year-to-date (YTD) volume and market share reached 1.2 billion contracts and 16.4%, respectively.

MIAX Sapphire reached a monthly volume of 38.3 million contracts, with July 2025 market share reaching 3.4%. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024 and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading.

MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 84.0 million contracts, a 37.8% increase YoY. July 2025 market share reached 7.4%, a 22.0% increase YoY. YTD volume and market share reached 547.4 million contracts and 7.2%, respectively.

MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 28.0 million contracts, a 17.6% decrease YoY. July 2025 market share reached 2.5%, a 27.0% decrease YoY.

MIAX Emerald reached a monthly volume of 39.1 million contracts, a 9.7% decrease YoY. July 2025 market share reached 3.5%, a 20.1% decrease YoY. YTD volume reached 289.0 million contracts.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl EquitiesTM reached a monthly volume of 4.2 billion shares, a 6.1% increase YoY and representing a market share of 1.1%, a 32.6% decrease YoY. In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 152,993 contracts, a 32.1% decrease YoY. YTD volume totaled 2.4 million contracts, a 28.2% increase YoY. Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information is included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Jul-25 Jul-24 % Chg Jun-25 % Chg Jul-25 Jul-24 % Chg Trading Days 22 22

20

144 146

U.S. Equity Options Industry 1,133,357,330 1,003,350,471 13.0 % 1,011,524,056 12.0 % 7,601,629,825 6,295,032,230 20.8 % MIAX Exchange Group 189,362,259 138,203,905 37.0 % 164,364,069 15.2 % 1,247,821,679 949,194,837 31.5 % MIAX Options 84,030,285 60,991,448 37.8 % 73,101,694 14.9 % 547,352,505 392,444,052 39.5 % MIAX Pearl 27,977,802 33,933,367 -17.6 % 24,637,076 13.6 % 202,631,001 312,634,266 -35.2 % MIAX Emerald 39,085,059 43,279,090 -9.7 % 34,244,146 14.1 % 288,951,592 244,116,519 18.4 % MIAX Sapphire 38,269,113 - - 32,381,153 18.2 % 208,886,581 - - Multi-Listed Options ADV Jul-25 Jul-24 % Chg Jun-25 % Chg Jul-25 Jul-24 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 51,516,242 45,606,840 13.0 % 50,576,203 1.9 % 52,789,096 43,116,659 22.4 % MIAX Exchange Group 8,607,375 6,281,996 37.0 % 8,218,203 4.7 % 8,665,428 6,501,335 33.3 % MIAX Options 3,819,558 2,772,339 37.8 % 3,655,085 4.5 % 3,801,059 2,687,973 41.4 % MIAX Pearl 1,271,718 1,542,426 -17.6 % 1,231,854 3.2 % 1,407,160 2,141,331 -34.3 % MIAX Emerald 1,776,594 1,967,231 -9.7 % 1,712,207 3.8 % 2,006,608 1,672,031 20.0 % MIAX Sapphire 1,739,505 - - 1,619,058 7.4 % 1,450,601 - -

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Jul-25 Jul-24 % Chg Jun-25 % Chg Jul-25 Jul-24 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 16.71 % 13.77 % 21.3 % 16.25 % 2.8 % 16.42 % 15.08 % 8.9 % MIAX Options 7.41 % 6.08 % 22.0 % 7.23 % 2.6 % 7.20 % 6.23 % 15.5 % MIAX Pearl 2.47 % 3.38 % -27.0 % 2.44 % 1.4 % 2.67 % 4.97 % -46.3 % MIAX Emerald 3.45 % 4.31 % -20.1 % 3.39 % 1.9 % 3.80 % 3.88 % -2.0 % MIAX Sapphire 3.38 % - - 3.20 % 5.5 % 2.75 % - -

(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.



Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Jul-25 Jul-24 % Chg Jun-25 % Chg Jul-25 Jul-24 % Chg Trading Days 22 22

20

144 146

U.S. Equities Industry 388,259 246,723 57.4 % 364,909 6.4 % 2,469,834 1,705,404 44.8 % MIAX Pearl Volume 4,211 3,970 6.1 % 3,734 12.8 % 26,861 29,817 -9.9 % MIAX Pearl ADV 191 180 6.1 % 187 2.5 % 187 204 -8.7 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.08 % 1.61 % -32.6 % 1.02 % 6.0 % 1.09 % 1.75 % -37.8 %





Futures and Options Trading Volume for

MIAX Futures, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Jul-25 Jul-24 % Chg Jun-25 % Chg Jul-25 Jul-24 % Chg Trading Days 22 22

20

145 146

MIAX Futures Volume 152,993 225,249 -32.1 % 470,612 -67.5 % 2,375,900 1,852,777 28.2 % MIAX Futures ADV 6,954 10,239 -32.1 % 23,531 -70.4 % 16,386 12,690 29.1 % MIAX Futures Open Interest 69,860 85,383 -18.2 % 63,880 9.4 %



About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX SapphireTM), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX FuturesTM), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdxTM), Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl EquitiesTM. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX Futures offers trading in a variety of products including Minneapolis Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a DCM and DCO with the CFTC.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

TISE provides financial markets and securities services to public and private companies. TISE's Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM) is a leading market in Europe for listing high yield bonds, structured finance products and securitization transactions. TISE lists a pool of investment funds, UK Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and hosts a sustainable finance segment, TISE Sustainable. TISE is headquartered in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. TISE offices are located in Guernsey, Dublin, the Isle of Man, Jersey and London.

To learn more about MIAX, visit .

To learn more about MIAX Futures, visit /miax-futures .

To learn more about MIAXdx, visit .

To learn more about Dorman Trading, visit .

To learn more about BSX, visit .

To learn more about TISE, visit .

