Award-Winning Songwriter & Storytelling Expert Jimmy Yeary To Deliver Keynote At Mclean & Company's Signature 2025 HR Conference In Houston

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With more than 30 years in Nashville, Jimmy Yeary has penned over 2,000 songs, 14 of which have reached Billboard No. 1, including CMA/ACM Song of the Year winner I Drive Your Truck, Tim McGraw's I Called Mama, and Kenny Chesney's Everything's Gonna Be Alright. Recognized as one of the most engaging speakers in the country, Yeary translates his songwriting expertise into frameworks that help leaders tell their stories with clarity, trust, and impact.

"We are excited to add Jimmy Yeary to the Signature 2025 stage," says Jennifer Rozon , president of McLean & Company. "Signature 2025 is purpose-built for HR leaders facing unprecedented complexity. Grounded in our latest research, the agenda delivers practical, people-first solutions that empower attendees to lead with both clarity and compassion in times of continuous change. Jimmy's ability to tell stories and build meaningful connections will bring a powerful human perspective to the conversations our attendees are eager to have."

In his keynote, "The Techniques of Storytelling," Yeary will explore how stories shape our ability to lead, communicate, and create lasting trust within teams and organizations. Drawing from his personal journey and creative process, he'll walk attendees through the essential elements of compelling storytelling and demonstrate how leaders can use their own experiences to influence others, sell ideas, and build culture. He'll also introduce the concept of "story readiness" to equip HR professionals with strategies to respond to everyday interactions and deliver value to their employees. Yeary's session at McLean & Company's Signature 2025 HR conference will include live performances of some of his hit songs, each paired with lessons in vulnerability, connection, and leadership.

Signature 2025 is designed to help HR leaders navigate complexity and build people-first strategies that unlock resilience, agility, and innovation. The conference will feature two days of interactive keynote sessions, hands-on workshops, peer roundtables, and CHRO panels – all grounded in McLean & Company's latest research – under the theme "Human Centric. Future Ready." This year's conference will offer a focused space to explore topics such as AI integration, workforce transformation, organizational design, and effective leadership development. Yeary's keynote will complement these themes by addressing the emotional and human side of change – how connection and authenticity can be powerful tools for transformation. By integrating Yeary's storytelling framework with McLean & Company's evidence-based content, Signature 2025 delivers an engaging, transformational experience where attendees leave with not only insights but also tools they can immediately apply to shape culture, influence teams, and tell more effective stories as HR leaders.

Jimmy Yeary's keynote accompanies other headline sessions like Crystal Washington's "Futureproof Yourself," Dessalen Wood's exploration of balancing humanity and automation, and Karen Smith's case study on a large-scale HR transformation . All the planned Signature 2025 keynote sessions contribute to a cohesive arc of leadership learning and future-ready strategy.

For more information or to register for tickets, please visit the official Signature event page.

For media inquiries or to connect with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights, or an in-depth look into Signature 2025, please contact Communications Manager Katie Tame

Exhibitor Opportunities

HR software providers, service firms, and solution vendors are invited to apply to be an exhibitor at Signature 2025. This premier event offers the opportunity to connect with senior HR decision-makers, share innovations, and contribute to conversations shaping the future of work.

Learn more and apply to exhibit via the Exhibitor Opportunities section on the Signature event page.

About Marriott Marquis Houston

McLean Signature 2025 will take place at the Marriott Marquis Houston , a world-class hotel in the heart of downtown Houston. Known for its state-of-the-art conference spaces and renowned hospitality, the venue offers the perfect setting for HR leaders to engage, learn, and connect in a dynamic and inspiring environment.

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group .

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program.

