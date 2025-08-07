Yello Announces Strategic Partnership With Codesignal To Help Early Talent Teams Identify And Hire Best-Fit Candidates Faster

CodeSignal is designed to help recruiters find qualified candidates with the right skills. By placing a predictive, job-relevant assessment or AI Interview early in your process, you can quickly pinpoint candidates who have the skills to succeed. These insights give your team a clearer signal of fit-without wasting time. It's a smarter, more scalable way to hire, so you spend less time on unqualified candidates and more time closing the right people.

Together, Yello and CodeSignal will help companies:



Hire at scale and save recruiter time

Make the right hires faster

Find talent others and competitors miss Mitigate legal and compliance risk

"Yello has always focused on giving our customers the tools they need to hire the right early talent as quickly and efficiently as possible," said Dan Bartfield, Co-Founder and CEO of Yello. "Our partnership with CodeSignal will help Yello clients identify top candidates earlier with validated skills assessments, reduce time spent on poor-fit candidates, and increase efficiency across the entire hiring process."

"This partnership helps early talent teams move faster with more confidence," said Stephanie Durand, VP of Strategic Partnerships at CodeSignal. "By pairing Yello's sourcing and engagement strength with CodeSignal's validated skills assessments and AI interviews, recruiters can quickly identify top candidates and focus their time where it matters most-on students who are ready to succeed."

This partnership reinforces Yello's commitment to helping customers hire early talent efficiently and confidently in an increasingly competitive market.

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is how the world discovers and develops the skills that will shape the future. Our AI-native skills assessment and experiential learning platform helps organizations hire, train, and grow talent at scale while empowering individuals to advance their careers.

Whether you're growing your team's potential or unlocking your own, CodeSignal meets you where you are and gets you where you need to go. With millions of skills assessments completed, CodeSignal is trusted by companies like Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox and used by learners worldwide.

For more information, visit or connect with CodeSignal on LinkedIn

About Yello

Yello helps hundreds of the world's leading brands manage their campus recruitment process to source and engage early-career candidates. Yello is the only solution purpose-built for early talent – with industry-leading capabilities spanning the entire early talent journey, from planning to recruitment operations to sourcing and events. Key hiring statistics provide meaningful insights that lead to more accurate, data-driven decisions while maximizing your return on investment.

For more information, visit yello or connect with Yello on LinkedIn

