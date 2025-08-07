RIC Reboot? Putin's India Visit Gains Significance Amid Global Realignments And US Tariffs

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who is in Russia, said that President Vladimir Putin will visit India. He, however, added that the dates are being worked out. The visit by President Putin, his first since the Russia-Ukraine war, will be watched closely, especially by the United States.

The visit would come at a time when the US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil. President Donald Trump says that India is funding Russia's war machine by buying oil from Russia.

The visit by the Russian President is crucial in the wake of several developments that the world is seeing. India has, over the years, inched closer to the United States through collaborations such as the Quad. However, New Delhi still maintains that its ties with Russia are steady and time-tested.

During his visit, he would hold high-stakes meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the agenda is not clear, there could be a possibility of the Russia-India-China Troika being revived. Although China would need to be part of this dialogue, many see the visit by President Putin as a start.

The RIC, which was once seen as a counterweight to the Western world, has once again gained significance as under President Trump, all three countries are facing increased pressure, particularly on the economic front.

Another reason why there is a chance of a recalibration is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be visiting China on August 31 to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Summit (SCO). In China, he is likely to meet with President Xi Jinping. If the meetings go well, then the RIC could become a formidable force to counter the pressures from the US and other European countries.

Russia is, however, keen on reviving the RIC, which has been dormant for a long time. In May this year, Moscow had said that the format should be revived to reposition itself at the heart of Eurasian diplomacy.

However, one thing is clear for now, and that is India would not back down from the US threat of tariffs for buying Russian oil. This explains the visit by NSA Doval to Russia and President Putin's visit to India sometime this month.

The Trump administration has imposed new tariffs on several countries, including India, China, and trade partners linked to Russia. While Russia remains heavily sanctioned due to the war, China is facing trade restrictions. These are factors that have created a common ground for the RIC nations to fight back.

Tariffs and secondary sanctions are largely a threat to all three countries, and hence the trio may stick together and revive the Troika.

India has, in recent years, stayed away from the RIC due to border tensions with China. However, today, the fast-changing global situation may make both India and China think of this grouping. India prefers to stay independent in its foreign policy and also avoids taking sides either with the US or China. Hence, the RIC fits well for India as it could work with Russia and China on specific issues.

Moreover, for India, both Russia and China are important for its energy needs. The RIC would also give India a buffer against pressure from the West. The RIC format was initiated in the 1990s by former Russian Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov. He had said that this would be a perfect counterbalance to Western dominance. There have been 20 ministerial-level meetings. However, following the 2020 Galwan Valley incident, the format lost momentum.