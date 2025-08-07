HAPPINESS IS...HOMEMADE: DASH AND PEANUTS COLLABORATION CELEBRATES COOKING UP MEMORABLE MOMENTS WITH THE ONES YOU LOVE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Peanuts x Dash collection adds comic strip personality and humor to the classic Dash Mini Waffle Maker, MultiMaker System and Fresh Pop Popcorn Maker as well as the brand's new Hot2GoTM Personal Food Warmer. Whether your traditions involve watching a Peanuts holiday special or making waffles with the family every Sunday, this latest collection is sure to spark joy and add convenience to any occasion. Engineered with Dash's signature CleanCoatingTM ceramic nonstick cooking surfaces and easy-clean designs, these appliances combine the playfulness of Peanuts with the performance Dash is known for, all while delivering charm and character to your countertop.

The lineup includes:



Peanuts x Dash MultiMakerTM Mini Maker System: With Removable Plates featuring iconic Snoopy personas–Joe Cool, the Flying Ace, and Beagle Scout–it's easy to make three waffles with just one Maker. Bring Snoopy and smiles to the breakfast table!



Peanuts x Dash Fresh Pop Popcorn Maker : Featuring the classic Charlie Brown zigzag design with Snoopy, the Fresh Pop cooks 16 cups without oil for a healthier movie night snack.



Peanuts x Dash Hot2GoTM Personal Food Warmer : Also designed with Snoopy and the classic Charlie zigzag pattern, this Portable Food Warmer is the ideal solution for keeping on-the-go meals at the perfect temperature.



Peanuts x Dash 75th Anniversary Mini Waffle Maker: The classic Dash Mini with the Peanuts gang on the outside and a Snoopy + Woodstock waffle pattern on the inside.



Peanuts x Dash Snoopy Vampire Mini Waffle Maker : Bring the fang-tastic fun with spooky Snoopy to fall celebrations, pre trick-or-treating activities, and more Fall fun.



Peanuts x Dash Snoopy Jack-o-Lantern Mini Waffle Maker : Make it homemade for Halloween with pumpkin spice waffles featuring everyone's favorite beagle in the pumpkin patch.

Peanuts x Dash Holiday MultiMakerTM Mini Maker System : Celebrate the season with three holly jolly Peanuts waffle patterns, featuring Snoopy, his Doghouse with Lights and Woodstock, that will bring cheer to all your family festivities.

"As we celebrate 75 years of Peanuts and Charles Schulz's beloved characters, we are excited to partner with Dash on a collection that helps embrace creativity in the kitchen using Dash's incredible products and celebrates the joy of togetherness, which is what Peanuts is all about" said Liz Brinkley, Vice President, Global Licensing: Fashion, Home and Collaborations for Peanuts.

"It's been amazing to see Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang resonate with every generation," said Evan Dash, CEO and Founder of StoreBound. "That's why this collection is so special. Whether you're gathering to enjoy Peanuts' iconic programming or cooking together in the kitchen, cherished memories with family and friends will surely be made."

The Peanuts x Dash collab will be available this season exclusively at byDash and Target and on Amazon. Don't miss your chance to cook up classics with some of the best-loved comic strip characters in history. To learn more about Dash, discover new trending recipes, and keep up with the brand's latest products, follow @byDash on Instagra and TikTo .

ABOUT DASH

Dash is committed to helping people make healthy, unprocessed food at home. Grounded in the belief that taking small steps every day to live a healthier life and eating whole, natural foods can make a big impact, Dash provides the tools and content to help consumers make delicious and healthy meals at home.

ABOUT STOREBOUND

StoreBound is a family of brands bound by innovation. Leveraging a fully integrated model of concept development, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, sales, marketing, and business management, StoreBound develops quality products and manages their performance at key retailers. With thoughtful, well-designed home and housewares products, StoreBound's aim is to win the hearts of customers worldwide.

75 YEARS OF PEANUTS

Happiness is...75 Years. In 1950, Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang were first introduced to the world. In the 75 years since, Peanuts has become a global phenomenon, encompassing award-winning animated content, stage shows and live experiences, high profile collaborations, and retail programs around the world. Artists, musicians, philosophers, and fans have been inspired by Charles Schulz' creation for over seven decades and there is no end in sight for this beloved cast of characters who speak so beautifully and simply to the human experience.

ABOUT PEANUTS

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE StoreBound