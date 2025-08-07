Payroc Completes Acquisition Of Agilisa Technologies

Strengthening competitive position in the Caribbean

TINLEY PARK, Ill., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Payroc today announced the acquisition of Agilisa Technologies, an API-centric payment gateway headquartered in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. This strategic move strengthens Payroc's position as a global leader in payment processing delivering unparalleled value to our merchants and partners.

Agilisa enhances our technological gateway capabilities and further extends our presence in Latin America and the Caribbean. This acquisition unites Agilisa's innovative gateway that powers seamless, secure transactions to retail, e-commerce, and service providers with Payroc's robust processing network.

The acquisition of Agilisa marks the third M&A transaction that Payroc's has announced in the past 30 days.

Single-API Architecture: Agilisa Technologies' gateway platform will be merged into Payroc's existing API framework, allowing new and existing partners global coverage via one single connection eliminating the need for multiple integrations and accelerating developer time to market.

Strategic Expansion of Influence : Harnessing the market presence cultivated by Agilisa across the Caribbean and Latin America, Payroc secures direct access to a network of hundreds of enterprise-level merchants, including marquee regional brands. This strategic alignment not only deepens Payroc's competitive footing, but also ushers in a new era of borderless commerce, enabling seamless, multi-currency transactions across more than a dozen markets. Talent and Innovation: Agilisa employees will fully integrate into Payroc's global organization. Their expertise will accelerate feature development for settlement, reporting, tokenization services, and point-of-sale integrations.

This acquisition reflects a shared vision to simplify and scale payments globally. Together, Agilisa and Payroc are positioned to deliver faster integrations, higher reliability, and expanded cross-border capabilities to merchants and partners alike.

"Bringing Agilisa Technologies into Payroc enhances our gateway proposition with a single, powerful API that scales across borders," said Jim Oberman , CEO of Payroc. "Merchants and partners will benefit from reduced complexity, faster integration, and access to our full suite of value-added services."

"Our team is eager to contribute to Payroc's vision," said Javier Sánchez , CEO of Agilisa Technologies. "Together, we'll preserve the agility and transparency our customers expect, while unlocking broader processing capabilities and global reach."

About Payroc

Payroc WorldAccess, LLC is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor and payment integrations powerhouse that offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global scale, delivering proprietary, innovative and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc (through its subsidiaries) is a registered Visa third-party processor, a Visa independent sales organization, a Mastercard third-party and member service provider, a payment facilitator, an encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third") and, in Canada, is registered with Peoples Trust Company, among many others. For more information, visit payroc.

About Agilisa Technologies

Agilisa Technologies is a Santo Domingo–based payment gateway company renowned for its developer-first approach, transparent pricing, and robust API tooling. Serving merchants, ISOs, and software integrators, Agilisa Technologies powers seamless, secure payment processing across retail, e-commerce, and service industries. Visit for more information.

