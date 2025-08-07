Gerina Teams Up With Legendary Chico & The Gypsies For Electrifying New Version Of Arrepentido

YouTube music video for Arrepentido (feat. Chico & The Gypsies)

Mission Records Logo

Latin Pop Sensation and Iconic Former Founding Member of the Gipsy Kings Unite for Worldwide Release

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin pop rising star Gerina joins forces with the legendary Chico & The Gypsies for a captivating new version of her hit song "Arrepentido", now available worldwide through Mission Records across all major streaming platforms. This dynamic collaboration brings together Gerina's contemporary Latin pop sensibilities with the authentic flamenco mastery that has made Chico & The Gypsies international icons.

The partnership between these exceptional artists reached its pinnacle during a sold-out performance in France this past June, where Gerina took the stage alongside Chico & The Gypsies to deliver an unforgettable live rendition of "Arrepentido." The electric atmosphere and overwhelming audience response confirmed the magic of this collaboration.

Gerina has established herself as a formidable force in Latin pop, with her original version of "Arrepentido" garnering over 4 million views on YouTube. Her infectious tracks "Lo Que No Tienes" and "Fantasma" have also achieved millions of views, cementing her status as an artist to watch in the Latin music scene. Her ability to blend traditional Latin rhythms with contemporary pop elements has resonated with audiences worldwide.

Chico & The Gypsies, fronted by Chico Bouchikhi, co-founder of the legendary Gipsy Kings, bring decades of flamenco expertise and international acclaim to this collaboration. The group has maintained the authentic spirit of flamenco and rumba catalana music while captivating global audiences with their passionate performances and masterful musicianship.

As an accomplished songwriter, Gerina has already achieved remarkable success, with #1 hits under her belt and a prestigious BMI Award for Best Song of the Year for Thalia's hit single. Her songwriting skills have been recognized globally, and she's worked with top artists in the industry. "Arrepentido" was written by Gerina and co-written by Tim Mitchell, renowned guitarist for international superstar Shakira, and produced by Adrian Lopez.

"Arrepentido" represents more than just a collaboration-it's a celebration of Latin music's rich heritage and its evolution in the modern era. The fusion of Gerina's fresh perspective with Chico & The Gypsies' time-honored tradition creates something truly special for fans of both contemporary Latin pop and classic flamenco.

