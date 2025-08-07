AV And SNC Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver Golden Dome For America Limited Area Defense Architecture

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The Trump Administration understands what has been a long-held belief within the defense industry – there is an immediate and critical need for a layered system that provides a last line of defense to protect America against current threats and next-generation aerial attacks from near-peer and rogue nations," said Wahid Nawabi, AV Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Together, AV and SNC can rapidly provide novel and affordable defensive solutions, ensuring unmatched limited area 'under-dome' protection for critical U.S. infrastructure."

AV and SNC are building a proven industrial base team focused on providing comprehensive, layered defenses within GDA, that shield specific, limited-area, high-value locations, such as bases, ships, airfields or critical infrastructure, but then can extend its range as new sensors and interceptors are brought online, particularly from space. AV and SNC are integrating and aligning existing, open architecture solutions using passive and active sensing, radio frequency, directed energy, kinetic energy, electronic warfare and cyber solutions, addressing the complete kill chain to neutralize group 1-4 unmanned aerial systems (UAS), advanced cruise missiles and other next-generation aerial threats. Additionally, SNC sister company, Sierra Space, and AV are exploring synergies to address critical GDA challenges.

"An ambitious, next-generation shield that protects the American homeland from more complex threats requires industry ingenuity and collaboration on par with the Manhattan Project," said SNC CEO Fatih Ozmen. "With our legacy of complex systems integration and open architecture expertise, SNC is thrilled to work with AV to bring together complementary capabilities and cutting-edge technologies to make Americans safer."

AV (NASDAQ: AVAV ) is a defense technology leader delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. The Company develops and deploys autonomous systems, loitering munitions, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities-built to meet the mission needs of today's warfighter and tomorrow's conflicts. With a national manufacturing footprint and a deep innovation pipeline, AV delivers proven systems and future-defining capabilities at speed, scale, and operational relevance. For more information, visit .

SNC is a trusted global leader in aerospace and national security. Our innovative solutions enable connected protection through command, control and communications systems, as well as ISR, cyber, electromagnetic spectrum management, and other high capabilities for national security systems across all domains – sea, land, air, space and cyber. As a longstanding leader in defense technology, SNC is at the optimum intersection of commercial, defense and non-traditional contractors. We are one of the only privately owned mid-tier A&D contractors and we pride ourselves on our ability to invest early and often to ensure mission success on or ahead of schedule. It's part of our mission to always stay one step ahead; working on solutions today to solve the problems of tomorrow. Founded in 1963, SNC is owned by Chairwoman Eren Ozmen and CEO Fatih Ozmen.

