Women In Bio Announces New Boardroom Ready Cohort

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Women In Bio (WIB), in collaboration with sponsor, Latham & Watkins, celebrates the newest cohort for the Boardroom Ready program , which supports access to networking, community, and collaboration for women in biotech and life sciences.

Latham's sponsorship has enabled the expansion of programming for the Executive Women In Bio program (EWIB), the life science community's pre-eminent resource for executive women. EWIB is committed to empowering leaders at the highest levels by hosting robust professional development programs, creating targeted networking events, and fostering exclusive communities that amplify and support each other. Women In Bio membership and events are open to all.

The Boardroom Ready Program is an award-winning executive development platform designed to fuel women's participation on corporate boards. Through a series of courses and applied learning sessions, participants are equipped with the knowledge they'll need to successfully seek board appointments.

"We're proud to support the Boardroom Ready program and help create opportunities for professionals to elevate their role within biotech and life sciences companies across the U.S. and around the world," said Dr. Kate Hillier, partner, Latham & Watkins. "These driven, innovative leaders will bring a new perspective to the boardroom."

The members of the 2025 cohort represent a strong community of leaders in biotech and life sciences from across the United States. Those selected for this year's program are:



Alicia Palladino , Partner - Life Sciences IP Transactions - Goodwin Procter LLP

Chaya Patel , Principal - Mission BioCapital

Christine Garrett , Consultant- Garrett Life Sciences Consulting

Courtney Phillips , Founder and CEO - Matrix Fluidix

Deanna Angello , Former Chief Commercial Officer

Eleonora Goldberg , Vice President, Medical Affairs - Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Emilie Pelletier , CEO/Capital Project Lead and Program Manager - Orchestra Life Sciences

Ivana Mikic , CEO/CTO - Diffine

Kate Skrable , Vice President II, Strategic Partnerships & SSF Site Head - Pfizer

Lesley Northrop , Chief Diagnostics Officer - Laboratory Diagnostics & Genomics Innovation, LLC.

Megan Shaw , President & CEO - Pittsburgh Life Sciences Alliance

Michelle Lim-Watson , Vice President, Clinical Development and Program Leadership, Cardiomyopathy - Novo Nordisk

Stephanie Astrow , Chief Scientific Officer - Chimeric Therapeutics Sybil Tasker , Chief Medical Officer - Inventprise, Inc.

About Women In Bio:

Women In Bio is a dynamic community that empowers women across the life sciences. With nearly 4,000 members and greater than 12,000 individuals engaging programming across 13 chapters in North America, we foster a vibrant community that connects professionals from diverse backgrounds – from biotech to academia. WIB supports women at every stage of their career, from students to board members. Through mentorship, networking and innovative programming, WIB provides touchpoints locally, regionally and nationally to foster innovative thinking across industries and functions, encouraging collaboration. By joining WIB, women can be part of a powerful community advancing women in the life sciences.

