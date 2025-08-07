U.S. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Report 2025-2030 Competitive Analysis Of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novo Group, Cambrex, Piramal, Corden, Siegfried, Seqens, SK, Noramco, BSP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO market, valued at USD 25.28 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR, reaching USD 33.86 billion by 2030. Growth factors include rising demand for innovative drug development, advancements in manufacturing automation, and a focus on biologics and personalized medicine. Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Traditional API, HP-API, ADC), By Synthesis, By Drug, By Workflow, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market was valued at USD 25.28 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 33.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2030 This report forecasts revenue growth at country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the U.S. active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market report based on product, synthesis, drug, workflow, and application. This growth is driven by rising demand for advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing services to support the development of innovative drugs and therapies. In addition, increasing investments in biologics and high-potency APIs drive market expansion. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for efficient, scalable production solutions also contribute to the market's momentum.

Key drivers supporting this market growth include technological advancements in process chemistry and manufacturing automation, which improve yield, reduce waste, and enhance product quality. Regulatory support encouraging outsourcing to specialized CDMOs is vital, as these organizations help ensure compliance with stringent FDA and international standards. The increasing focus on personalized medicine and novel therapies drives demand for small-batch, complex API manufacturing, areas where CDMOs excel due to their flexibility and expertise. Growing collaborations between pharmaceutical firms and CDMOs also foster innovation and accelerate time-to-market, enabling companies to meet better evolving patient better needs.

The market presents significant opportunities, especially in developing biologics, gene therapies, and cell therapies requiring highly specialized API manufacturing. The trend toward continuous manufacturing and flow chemistry offers avenues for CDMOs to improve efficiency and scalability while reducing costs and environmental impact.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Novo Group (Catalent, Inc.)

Cambrex Corporation

Piramal Pharma Limited

Corden Pharma

Siegfried Holding AG

Seqens North America

SK pharmteco Inc.

Noramco. BSP Pharmaceuticals

U.S. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market

