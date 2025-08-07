Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market To Reach USD 791.83 Billion By 2032, Driven By Expanding Immunotherapy Applications And Rising Chronic Disease Burden - SNS Insider

Austi, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market was valued at USD 259.36 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 791.83 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.56% during the forecast period 2025–2032. The U.S. market alone is anticipated to grow from USD 75.61 billion in 2023 to USD 223.37 billion by 2032, demonstrating a strong 15.02% CAGR.





Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have become the therapeutic backbone for diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. With continued advancements in protein engineering, bispecific antibodies, and checkpoint inhibitors, the treatment pipeline is expanding rapidly. The market is also being shaped by increased investment in personalized medicine, oncology therapeutics, and next-generation mAb platforms such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and Fc-engineered antibodies.

Market Overview

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-engineered proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off harmful pathogens and abnormal cells. Over the last decade, they've revolutionized treatment standards across oncology, rheumatology, and infectious diseases. Biopharmaceutical companies are pushing innovation with targeted immunotherapy, biospecific antibodies, and off-the-shelf CAR-T alternatives, bringing precision and scalability to the biologics space.

What's fueling the market? Rising global prevalence of chronic diseases, strong biopharma pipelines, emergence of biosimilars, and speedy regulatory approvals in the U.S. and Europe. Alongside, investments in biomanufacturing infrastructure, especially in North America and Asia Pacific, are helping scale up production and meet growing demand.

Segment Analysis

Human mAbs Segment Dominated the Market, and Humanized mAbs Segment is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth, by Type.

The human mAb segment led the monoclonal antibody therapy market in 2024 with 42.15% market share, owing to its high safety, more effectiveness, and low clearance rates as compared to murine and chimeric antibodies. These fully-human antibodies are prepared using sophisticated techniques such as transgenic mice and phage display, therefore reducing the likelihood of immune reactions.

Humanized mAb segment projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to its higher target-specificity and wider therapeutic scope. Humanized mAbs have been developed to reduce immunogenicity as long as they are based on mAb, stuff, and maintain high therapeutic efficacy when all the antigen binding sites from murine sources are retained and implanted into human antibody frameworks.

By Application, Cancer Segment Dominates the Market, Autoimmune Diseases to Witness the Fastest Growth

In 2024, the cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the monoclonal antibody therapy market, owing to the increasing use of monoclonal antibodies in cancer due to their targeted action, fewer side effects, and better patient outcomes. These therapies, including checkpoint inhibitors and antibody-drug conjugates, are now part of standard treatments for various cancers, including breast, lung, and colorectal.

The segment of autoimmune diseases is expected to be growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period as a result of the rising incidence of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and Crohn's disease. The increasing understanding of immune pathways has allowed for the development of highly specific monoclonal antibodies that significantly improve symptom control and potentially disease modification.

Regional Trends

North America Dominates the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market, Asia Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth

North America held the largest share in the monoclonal antibody therapy market with 38% market share in 2024 due to an established healthcare system, a high presence of major biopharmaceutical companies, and strong R&D investment for advanced biologics. High awareness, early uptake of monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics, and favorable regulatory frameworks like the FDA's fast-track and breakthrough therapy designations further boost the prospect for growth in the region.

The fastest growth in the monoclonal antibody therapy market is projected in Asia Pacific due to increased health care access, growing biotechnology industry, and incidence of cancer & autoimmune diseases. Nations such as China, India, and South Korea are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their clinical research and domestic biologics production.

Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Segmentation

Human mAb

Humanized mAb

Chimeric mAb Murine mAb

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Hematological Disorders

Ophthalmological Conditions Others (e.g., Cardiovascular, Respiratory)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Research Institutes Homecare Settings

