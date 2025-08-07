Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market To Reach USD 791.83 Billion By 2032, Driven By Expanding Immunotherapy Applications And Rising Chronic Disease Burden - SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|US$ 22.16 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 47.23 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 9.9% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Regional Analysis
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Unique Selling Propositions (USPs) of the Report:
- Monoclonal Antibody Clinical Pipeline Tracker
Assists the client in identifying prospective competition and collaboration by monitoring mAb candidates under development across indications and phases.
- Therapeutic Antibody Modality Evolution Matrix
Allows strategic planning by including evaluation of new antibody formats (bispecifics, ADCs) and their relative positioning within the therapy area landscape.
- Patent & IP Landscape Analysis
Aids in assessing market entry risks and pinpointing innovation white spaces through key patent holdings and patent expiration dates.
- Monoclonal Antibody Pricing & Reimbursement Benchmarks Available. Indices produced by the standard of care study clinicians
Facilitates pricing strategy and access planning by comparing the rise and fall of global pricing and reimbursement dynamics with specific examples of target leading therapies.
- Manufacturing and Supply Chain Intelligence
Inform make-or-buy and capacity planning decisions with insights on CMOs, bottlenecks, and scale challenges.
- Patient segregation and the use of biomarkers landscape
Aids in the design of personalized therapy strategies by illustrating the relevance of biomarkers and diagnostics in the correlation of treatments to patient subgroups.
- Regulatory Pathway Comparison
Facilitates go-to-market planning by comparing fast-track options across key regions and determining approval timescales.
