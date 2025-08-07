Wrap Technologies, Inc. Plans To Hold A Conference Call To Discuss Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, August 14, 2025 At 4:30 P.M. ET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or, the“Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, today announces it plans to hold a conference call on Thursday, August 14, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial and operational results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

The financial and operational results are expected to be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Wrap management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call at ... by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 12, 2025. Questions will be addressed based on the relevance to the Company's strategic direction and execution, stockholder base and public disclosure rules.

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Webcast Link: Click here to register

The second quarter 2025 earnings press release with financial results and other related materials will be available on the“Investors” section of Wrap's website at ir.wrap.com.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies , Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in public safety solutions, bringing together cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads the world in pre-escalation and beyond, providing law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident.

This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and give officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is a not pain-based- compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate-instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality® VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality® equips officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, leading to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores and helps manage digital evidence, with operational security, regulatory compliance and superior video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES boasts cloud integration and adheres to Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance requirements and GSA schedule contracts requirements. Crucially, unlike many competitor devices manufactured overseas in foreign, non-compliant, and possibly hostile regions, WrapVision is built in North America, promoting unparalleled data integrity and reducing critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

