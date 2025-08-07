Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ashghal Announces Weekend Closure Of Al Bidaa Street For Maintenance

Ashghal Announces Weekend Closure Of Al Bidaa Street For Maintenance


2025-08-07 09:10:33
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has issued an announcement today August 7, 2025, of a temporary full road closure of Al Bidda Street for the entire period of this coming weekend.

Read Also
  • VIDEO: Qatar Customs foils attempt to smuggle 300 machine gun bullets

The closure will be for traffic coming from Oryx Interchange heading towards Wadi Al Sail interchange, and will take effect from 2am on Friday August 8, until 5am of Sunday August 10, 2025.

The closure will be done for the purpose of implementing maintenance work.

Drivers using Al Bidda Street are urged to use all available free lanes at intersections and to consider rerouting through nearby streets and alternative roads to reach their destinations.

MENAFN07082025000063011010ID1109898821

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search