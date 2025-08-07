Ashghal Announces Weekend Closure Of Al Bidaa Street For Maintenance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has issued an announcement today August 7, 2025, of a temporary full road closure of Al Bidda Street for the entire period of this coming weekend.

The closure will be for traffic coming from Oryx Interchange heading towards Wadi Al Sail interchange, and will take effect from 2am on Friday August 8, until 5am of Sunday August 10, 2025.

The closure will be done for the purpose of implementing maintenance work.

Drivers using Al Bidda Street are urged to use all available free lanes at intersections and to consider rerouting through nearby streets and alternative roads to reach their destinations.