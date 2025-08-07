403
Fitoorz Launches Grand Independence Day Freedom Sale
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) This Independence Day, celebrate freedom with more style and savings! Fitoorz, India's leading iPhone case brand, has launched its Freedom Sale offering a massive 60% OFF on its entire collection of iPhone cases. From sleek minimalist covers to vibrant customized prints, the sale includes something for everyone.
Whether you're looking for a Customized iPhone case online, a trendy gym-themed cover, or the latest printed designs - Fitoorz has it all. With unmatched quality and craftsmanship, each Fitoorz case is designed to protect and reflect your personal style.
“This Freedom Sale is our way of thanking our 20,000+ loyal customers,” says a spokesperson from Fitoorz.“We want every iPhone user to express their individuality with our premium cases - now at unbeatable prices.”
Highlights of the Freedom Sale:
Flat 60% Off on all iPhone cases
Includes customized, printed, and MagSafe-compatible options
Fast and reliable shipping across India
Available exclusively on
This limited-time offer is valid only during the Independence Day week, so don't miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your iPhone's look and feel without burning a hole in your pocket.
About Fitoorz:
Fitoorz is India's go-to destination for premium iPhone cases and accessories, trusted by over 20,000 customers. Known for its attention to detail, creative designs, and quality materials, Fitoorz continues to redefine smartphone personalization and protection.
For press inquiries or collaborations, contact:
Website: /
