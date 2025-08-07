403
Paras Defence And HPS Gmbh Join Forces To Advance Self-Reliance In Cutting-Edge Space Technologies
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, August 7, 2025: With a vision to accelerate Indias capabilities in high-performance space technologies, Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd. has signed a Teaming Agreement with Germany-based High Performance Space Structure Systems GmbH (HPS GmbH). The partnership marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in space technologies, aligning with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Under this agreement, Paras and HPS GmbH will collaborate exclusively in the Indian region to co-develop and supply advanced Unfurlable/Deployable Antenna Reflector Subsystems for space applications.
At the heart of this partnership is the co-development of advanced technologies that are folded during the launch and automatically expanded once in orbit, enabling satellites to effectively transmit and receive signals. The agreement covers several key components: reflector and arm assemblies, Hold-Down Release Mechanisms (HDRMs), deployment electronics, and thermal hardware. These are vital for ensuring successful satellite deployment and for sustaining performance under extreme space conditions.
While India has demonstrated strong capabilities in satellite payloads and systems, the country has so far relied on select international providers for deployable reflector technologies. This marks one of Indias first focused move by a private industry to build and co-own such complex, high-precision capabilities. The reflectors being developed will support next-generation applications including high-speed satellite internet, real-time Earth imaging, disaster response systems and secure military communications, positioning India at the forefront of future-ready satellite infrastructure.
With its proven expertise in optics, advanced electronics, RF & Microwave Technologies, mechanical engineering and electromagnetics, Paras Defence will act as the primary interface for Indian customers. Meanwhile, HPS GmbH, a global leader in deployable space hardware, will provide design, manufacturing, integration and testing support from Germany, and in future, support the establishment of similar facilities in India under a potential joint venture.
Indias space ambitions are entering a decisive new phase, one that demands ownership of complex, next-generation systems. This partnership is about co-developing critical satellite infrastructure that has so far remained outside the Indian manufacturing ecosystem. By building deployable reflector systems within India, we are addressing a key strategic gap and laying the foundation for self-reliant, scalable space platforms that will power Indias communication, defence and commercial space missions of the future, said Amit Mahajan, Director, Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd.
The collaboration ensures Paras has exclusive access to HPS GmbH technologies in India while jointly pursuing contracts and projects with Space Organisations and other government and private players in the Indian space sector. The partnership is designed to be scalable which means future extensions of the agreement will enable co-development of other advanced space products as needed.
This alliance is a leap toward making India a hub for indigenously co-developed and globally competitive space systems. It places Paras Defence at the heart of a strategic capability shift in Indias aerospace landscape, where innovation and self-reliance converge.
About Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. is a premier Indian defence engineering company, delivering a comprehensive suite of indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured (IDDM) products and solutions for the defence and space sectors. With over 40 years of sustained business growth, Paras has evolved into a pivotal player supporting Indias strategic interests across land, naval, air, and space domains.
The companys operations span two core verticals: Optics & Optronic Systems and Defence Engineering, which includes Defence Electronics, Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Protection Solutions, and Heavy Engineering. Paras is the only Indian company developing and manufacturing Optronic Periscopes in the Asia-Pacific region for submarine applications.
Its technological footprint covers a wide spectrum of strategic applications from rockets and missiles to naval platforms, land and armoured systems, space research, electronic warfare, surveillance, and electromagnetic shielding. Through its subsidiaries, Paras also drives innovation in areas such as anti-drone technologies, RF and microwave systems, EO/IR systems for avionic platforms, thermal solutions for space, and quantum communication.
With AS9100D-certified processes and a workforce of over 600 professionals, Paras operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Nerul and Ambernath, R&D centres in Bengaluru, and offices in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi. The company serves marquee clients including DRDO, ISRO, BEL, L&T, Ordnance Factories, and the Ministry of Defence, and exports to countries such as Israel, Europe, the USA, and South Korea.
While maintaining a global outlook, Paras Defence remains firmly focused on advancing Indias self-reliance in defence technology, powered by strong in-house R&D, integrated engineering capabilities, and turnkey system delivery.
About High Performance Space Structure Systems GmbH (HPS GmbH):
HPS GmbH is an established Space Technology Company based out of Munich, Germany and are leaders in Large Deployable Antenna Systems. With design, development and integration capabilities HPS is involved in the most prestigious Space Programs of Europe and around the world.
