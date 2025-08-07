Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Growth To Accelerate In Forecast Period (2024-2032), Delveinsight Analyzes By Delveinsight Johnson & Johnson, Gadeta, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bluebird

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Companies in the market include- Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bluebird bio, Novartis, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, Gadeta, Allogene Therapeutics, Celyad Oncology, Luminary Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, Cellectis SA, bluebird bio, Juno Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, and others.

DelveInsight's “Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Report:



In 2022, the CAR-T therapy market size for Multiple Myeloma in the United States was valued at ~USD 400 million and is projected to experience significant growth by 2032.

In March 2025, Janssen's CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) is an autologous T-cell therapy engineered to specifically target the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA). This therapy involves modifying a patient's own T cells using a transgene that produces a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR), allowing the cells to detect and destroy BCMA-expressing cells-typically present in malignant multiple myeloma plasma cells and late-stage B-lineage cells. The CAR in CARVYKTI features two single-domain antibodies that strongly bind to BCMA, boosting T-cell activation, proliferation, and the elimination of these cancerous cells. Currently, in the UK, CAR-T therapies such as CARVYKTI are only accessible through clinical trials. Janssen has decided not to seek approval for cilta-cel through the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), meaning it is not available via the NHS at present, although patients may still access it through ongoing trials.

In October 2024, Aurigene Oncology, a division of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, has received clearance from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial for Ribrecabtagene autoleucel (DRL-1801), its novel autologous CAR-T cell therapy developed for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

In 2022, the total incident cases of multiple myeloma across the 7MM exceeded 70,000 and are expected to rise throughout the forecast period.

Data indicates that approximately 50% of newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients are not suitable for transplant, while nearly one-third of those eligible do not undergo the procedure. In 2022, the 7MM recorded about 47,000 transplant-ineligible and 17,000 transplant-eligible frontline multiple myeloma patients.

Multiple myeloma occurs more frequently in males than in females, with over half of the diagnosed cases in the United States being male.

In the United States, the highest number of multiple myeloma cases is observed in individuals aged 65 and older, accounting for over 70% of cases, followed by those in the 55–64 and 0–54 age groups.

Key Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Therapies: CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), ABECMA (idecabtagene vicleucel), CART-ddBCMA, Arcellx

PHE885: CAR-T (CAR-GPRC5D), TEG002, ALLO-715 ± Nirogacestat, CYAD-211, LMY-920, CB-011, UCARTCS1A:, bb21217, CC-98633, CTX120, and others The Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market dynamics.

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Overview

CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma is a type of immunotherapy that involves genetically modifying a patient's own T cells to recognize and attack cancer cells. In this therapy, T cells are collected from the patient's blood and then engineered in a laboratory to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on their surface. These CARs are designed to specifically target a protein called BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen), which is commonly found on the surface of multiple myeloma cells.

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma

Prevalent Cases of Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Therapies and Key Companies



CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel): Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

ABECMA (idecabtagene vicleucel): Bristol-Myers Squibb/Bluebird bio

CART-ddBCMA: Arcellx

PHE885: Novartis

CAR-T (CAR-GPRC5D): Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics

TEG002: Gadeta

ALLO-715 ± Nirogacestat: Allogene Therapeutics

CYAD-211: Celyad Oncology

LMY-920: Luminary Therapeutics

CB-011: Caribou Biosciences

UCARTCS1A: Cellectis SA

bb21217: bluebird bio

CC-98633: Juno Therapeutics, a Subsidiary of Celgene CTX120: CRISPR Therapeutics

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of Multiple Myeloma, increase in technological advancement of CAR T-cell manufacturing in myeloma are some of the important factors that are fueling the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market.

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Barriers

However, high cost associated with the treatment, poor persistence of CAR T cells and other factors are creating obstacles in the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market growth.

Scope of the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Companies: Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bluebird bio, Novartis, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, Gadeta, Allogene Therapeutics, Celyad Oncology, Luminary Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, Cellectis SA, bluebird bio, Juno Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, and others

Key Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Therapies: CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), ABECMA (idecabtagene vicleucel), CART-ddBCMA, Arcellx, PHE885: CAR-T (CAR-GPRC5D), TEG002, ALLO-715 ± Nirogacestat, CYAD-211, LMY-920, CB-011, UCARTCS1A:, bb21217, CC-98633, CTX120, and others

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Assessment: Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma current marketed and Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma emerging therapies

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Dynamics: Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market drivers and Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma

3. SWOT analysis of Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma

4. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Disease Background and Overview

7. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma

9. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Unmet Needs

11. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Emerging Therapies

12. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Drivers

16. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Barriers

17. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Appendix

18. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

