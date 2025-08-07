Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Growth To Accelerate In Forecast Period (2024-2032), Delveinsight Analyzes By Delveinsight Johnson & Johnson, Gadeta, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bluebird
The Key Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Companies in the market include- Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bluebird bio, Novartis, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, Gadeta, Allogene Therapeutics, Celyad Oncology, Luminary Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, Cellectis SA, bluebird bio, Juno Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, and others.
DelveInsight's “Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
To Know in detail about the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Forecast
Some of the key facts of the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Report:
In 2022, the CAR-T therapy market size for Multiple Myeloma in the United States was valued at ~USD 400 million and is projected to experience significant growth by 2032.
In March 2025, Janssen's CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) is an autologous T-cell therapy engineered to specifically target the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA). This therapy involves modifying a patient's own T cells using a transgene that produces a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR), allowing the cells to detect and destroy BCMA-expressing cells-typically present in malignant multiple myeloma plasma cells and late-stage B-lineage cells. The CAR in CARVYKTI features two single-domain antibodies that strongly bind to BCMA, boosting T-cell activation, proliferation, and the elimination of these cancerous cells. Currently, in the UK, CAR-T therapies such as CARVYKTI are only accessible through clinical trials. Janssen has decided not to seek approval for cilta-cel through the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), meaning it is not available via the NHS at present, although patients may still access it through ongoing trials.
In October 2024, Aurigene Oncology, a division of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, has received clearance from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial for Ribrecabtagene autoleucel (DRL-1801), its novel autologous CAR-T cell therapy developed for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
In 2022, the total incident cases of multiple myeloma across the 7MM exceeded 70,000 and are expected to rise throughout the forecast period.
Data indicates that approximately 50% of newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients are not suitable for transplant, while nearly one-third of those eligible do not undergo the procedure. In 2022, the 7MM recorded about 47,000 transplant-ineligible and 17,000 transplant-eligible frontline multiple myeloma patients.
Multiple myeloma occurs more frequently in males than in females, with over half of the diagnosed cases in the United States being male.
In the United States, the highest number of multiple myeloma cases is observed in individuals aged 65 and older, accounting for over 70% of cases, followed by those in the 55–64 and 0–54 age groups.
Key Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Companies: Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bluebird bio, Novartis, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, Gadeta, Allogene Therapeutics, Celyad Oncology, Luminary Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, Cellectis SA, bluebird bio, Juno Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, and others
Key Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Therapies: CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), ABECMA (idecabtagene vicleucel), CART-ddBCMA, Arcellx
PHE885: CAR-T (CAR-GPRC5D), TEG002, ALLO-715 ± Nirogacestat, CYAD-211, LMY-920, CB-011, UCARTCS1A:, bb21217, CC-98633, CTX120, and others
The Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market dynamics.
Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Overview
CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma is a type of immunotherapy that involves genetically modifying a patient's own T cells to recognize and attack cancer cells. In this therapy, T cells are collected from the patient's blood and then engineered in a laboratory to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on their surface. These CARs are designed to specifically target a protein called BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen), which is commonly found on the surface of multiple myeloma cells.
Get a Free sample for the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:
Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma
Prevalent Cases of Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma
Download the report to understand which factors are driving Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma epidemiology trends @ Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Forecast
Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Therapies and Key Companies
CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel): Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
ABECMA (idecabtagene vicleucel): Bristol-Myers Squibb/Bluebird bio
CART-ddBCMA: Arcellx
PHE885: Novartis
CAR-T (CAR-GPRC5D): Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics
TEG002: Gadeta
ALLO-715 ± Nirogacestat: Allogene Therapeutics
CYAD-211: Celyad Oncology
LMY-920: Luminary Therapeutics
CB-011: Caribou Biosciences
UCARTCS1A: Cellectis SA
bb21217: bluebird bio
CC-98633: Juno Therapeutics, a Subsidiary of Celgene
CTX120: CRISPR Therapeutics
Discover more about therapies set to grab major Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market share @ Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Treatment Landscape
Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Drivers
Increasing prevalence of Multiple Myeloma, increase in technological advancement of CAR T-cell manufacturing in myeloma are some of the important factors that are fueling the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market.
Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Barriers
However, high cost associated with the treatment, poor persistence of CAR T cells and other factors are creating obstacles in the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market growth.
Scope of the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Report
Study Period: 2019–2032
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Companies: Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bluebird bio, Novartis, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, Gadeta, Allogene Therapeutics, Celyad Oncology, Luminary Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, Cellectis SA, bluebird bio, Juno Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, and others
Key Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Therapies: CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), ABECMA (idecabtagene vicleucel), CART-ddBCMA, Arcellx, PHE885: CAR-T (CAR-GPRC5D), TEG002, ALLO-715 ± Nirogacestat, CYAD-211, LMY-920, CB-011, UCARTCS1A:, bb21217, CC-98633, CTX120, and others
Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Assessment: Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma current marketed and Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma emerging therapies
Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Dynamics: Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market drivers and Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Access and Reimbursement
To know more about Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment
Table of Contents
1. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary for Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma
3. SWOT analysis of Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma
4. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance
5. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Overview at a Glance
6. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Disease Background and Overview
7. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma
9. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Current Treatment and Medical Practices
10. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Unmet Needs
11. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Emerging Therapies
12. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Outlook
13. Country-Wise Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Analysis (2019–2032)
14. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies
15. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Drivers
16. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Barriers
17. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Appendix
18. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Report Methodology
19. DelveInsight Capabilities
20. Disclaimer
21. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.
It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment