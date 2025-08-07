Symbolsink Celebrates A Decade Of Excellence In Stainless Steel Sink Manufacturing For North America

MENAFN - GetNews) Symbolsink , Malaysia's largest stainless steel sink manufacturer, is celebrating ten years of growth, innovation, and customer trust in the North American market. The family-owned company has established itself as a reliable supplier of high-quality drawn and handmade sinks, with a strong reputation for craftsmanship, service, and technological leadership.







Seizing Opportunities, Driving Steady Growth

The story of Symbolsink begins with a Malaysian family's tradition and innovation. Leveraging years of experience in managing family businesses and a deep understanding of the kitchen and bathroom industry, the founder keenly identified industry shifts. In 2012, amid anti-dumping investigations on stainless steel sinks from China, Symbolsink established its first factory in Malaysia, with a dedicated focus on manufacturing drawn stainless steel sinks for the North American market.

From a standing start, the company has scaled its annual production capacity to 800,000 units. Its flagship model, the SS-3218S single-bowl sink, remains a top seller, with monthly sales consistently surpassing 15,000 units.







Backed by reliable quality and superior service, Symbolsink quickly gained market recognition, leading to sustained order growth. Symbolsink expanded with a second drawn sink factory in 2016, a third handmade sink factory in 2018, and further increased its handmade sink production capacity in 2022, creating a diversified product portfolio that covers both drawn sinks and handmade sinks, better serving the needs of North American customers.

Leading with Innovation and Quality

Since its inception, the pursuit of premium quality and innovative technology has helped Symbolsink expand and move forward.

Symbolsink is the first factory in Asia to utilize third-generation automated machines for producing drawn stainless steel sinks. These cutting-edge machines represent the latest technological advances in the industry, enabling Symbolsink to produce high-quality sinks with exceptional efficiency.

Symbolsink is also the first stainless steel sink factory to adopt non-through welding. Thanks to the workers' exquisite craftsmanship, the sinks Symbolsink offers feature premium corner finishing, which gives them a beautiful, high-end look.

Most stainless steel sinks that Symbolsink produces are cUPC certified, fully compliant with North American market standards, and help customers be more competitive in project bidding.

All of Symbolsink's three stainless steel sink factories are ISO-certified, which offers reliable product quality and standardized production management.

Thanks to its comprehensive production capabilities, standardized management systems, and consistently high output, etc, Symbolsink was the only stainless steel sink factory in Malaysia that passed rigorous on-site inspections by U.S. Customs officials in 2019.







Market Recognition Fuels the Future

A decade of consistent quality and service has earned Symbolsink widespread market trust. Customers not only value the sinks Symbolsink produces-but also the support and reliability behind them. Symbolsink successfully helps customers start or expand their sink business. The founder shared:“There is one customer who started to buy sinks from Symbolsink in 2015, and developed from a small company that sells only 2,000pcs of sinks annually to 30,000pcs now. And because of high customer satisfaction, old customers of Symbolsink continue recommending new customers to order sinks from Symbolsink.”

Looking ahead, the founder stated, "We will continue to focus on the North American market, delivering better products and services through innovation and quality improvement." As part of this commitment, Symbolsink has already developed several patented products, set to launch soon, reinforcing its position as an industry innovator and trusted manufacturing partner.

About Symbolsink

Symbolsink is Malaysia's leading stainless steel sink manufacturer, specializing in the North American market. With advanced technology and strict quality standards, the company offers a comprehensive range of drawn sinks, handmade sinks, and custom solutions.