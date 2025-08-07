403
Jordan Armed Forces Conduct New Airdrop Operation To Deliver Aid To Gaza
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 7 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Thursday conducted a new airdrop operation to deliver humanitarian and food aid to Gaza through six planes.
The operation delivered 60 tonnes of aid through two Royal Jordanian Air Force planes, two German planes, one plane from the United Arab Emirates, and another from Belgium.
With Thursday's operation, the JAF has so far conducted 144 airdrops, as well as 303 airdrops in cooperation with other countries, delivering some 439 tonnes of aid to Gaza since the resumption of airdrop operations.
