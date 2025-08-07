CARFAX Celebrates 50 Million Car Care Users

CARFAX Car Care App Sending Timely Reminders to At Least 1 in 4 Car Owners in the U.S.

CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX is excited to announce a major milestone: more than 50 million car owners now rely on the free CARFAX Car Care app to help them stay on top of their routine - and critical - vehicle maintenance needs.

"I rely on it way more than I care to admit," Jason Chrisco, a CARFAX Car Care user in Jackson, TN. "If you're not paying attention to your stickers and your windows and your actual mileage, how do you know when it's time?"

Since its launch in 2012, CARFAX Car Care has transformed the way drivers manage their vehicles - providing timely alerts for unfixed recalls and upcoming service needs and helping users find trusted local repair shops to keep their families safe.

One CARFAX Car Care user in Los Angeles, Brian D., shared how he regularly uses the app, especially after his car-loving father passed away. "We used to change air filters and check fluids together," he said. "I also miss my dad's funny little reminders here and there, to check my tires as the season changes and oil changes and stuff, and I'm glad to have an app that helps me the same way he did."

Now with 50 million people who have downloaded and used Car Care via the app and online, CARFAX helps more than 1 in 4 car owners across the country maintain their vehicles with confidence, and it's just the start.

"We're proud to help millions of drivers take better care of their vehicles through a superior app experience with a trusted network of more than 90,000 dealer and service shop partners," said Paul Nadjarian, Chief Product Officer at CARFAX. "Safer cars mean safer roads."

The CARFAX Car Care app has earned a 4.8-star rating in the App Store from more than 113,000 reviewers - and counting. Anyone can download the app for free to get timely maintenance reminders, helping keep their vehicle running reliably.

About CARFAX

CARFAX , part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Car Listings , CARFAX Car Care , CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

SOURCE CARFAX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED