Chairman Of Israel-Azerbaijan Business Council Calls Kedmi's Statements Idle Pensioner Speculations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)​ Yaakov Kedmi's statements are just idle speculations of a pensioner, Vice-Mayor of Holon, one of the largest Israeli cities, Chairman of the Israel-Azerbaijan Business Council, Michael Sutovsky, exposing the fakes of a pseudo-expert against Azerbaijan, told Trend .

"Assessing the interview given by Kedmi, it seems necessary to clarify from the outset that Kedmi has not represented any of the structures that are part of the Israeli security system for more than a quarter of a century, and is certainly not a representative of the political echelon. In fact, he also appointed himself an 'analyst and expert'. In addition, given that Kedmi is a pensioner in freelance mode, he offers his services as an alleged expert on the free market. And as is well known, he who pays the piper calls the tune," Sutovsky said.

He expressed regret that today it is in the interests of certain geopolitical players to drive a wedge between Azerbaijan and Israel, thereby destroying their truly sincere, deep, friendly, and businesslike relations.

"Therefore, the involvement of a commentator who can be presented as a former head of one of Israel's special services lends weight to his words and creates the impression of an official 'Israeli' position. In fact, Kedmi's statements and assessments should be treated as nothing more than idle speculations of a pensioner who has no access to current and relevant information. All his 'information' is based solely on the customer of his comments and, of course, on the financial component," Sutovsky explained.

Regarding the alleged 'anti-Russian course', he noted that there is an attempt to turn the situation around and present it in a way that is convenient for someone.

"Pay attention to Kedmi's gaze and the way he pronounces these phrases. He does not look at the camera, but somewhere down - either at the computer screen or at the auto-suggestion. In addition, I was personally interested in two objects on the shelf behind Kedmi: to the right of him is a bust of Dzerzhinsky, to the left is a wooden award pennant of the Alpha special forces. Judging by these details, there is no point in talking about any objectivity in Kedmi's 'expert assessment'. For example, in his analysis, Kedmi draws a parallel between Azerbaijan and Ukraine - from the point of view of Russia and its possible actions in response to the situation allegedly 'created' by Azerbaijan.

I'm not even talking about the complete lack of logic of the so-called 'expert', but attempts to escalate the situation are obvious, and if you analyze the lexical series, then to incite hateful sentiments in society and provoke a conflict," he added.

Sutovsky emphasized that the dominant role of Azerbaijan as the initiator of the rapprochement of positions and its recognition as a worthy mediator between the conflicting parties certainly confuses the cards of those countries that have lost legitimacy, but still claim the role of first violin in this important mission.

"These countries cannot be considered legitimate in any way. At the same time, the 'brave expert', judging by the prepared text, questions the very fact of Azerbaijan's existence before Soviet power. This would be funny if it were not so sad - especially considering that a similar attitude towards a sovereign state has previously been addressed to Ukraine. Such a combination in one interview - first accusations against Azerbaijan of an allegedly 'anti-Russian' position, then the assertion that 'Azerbaijan has never existed in history', and at the end - unveiled threats - suggests that this entire interview was done with one goal: to create tension in society and, given that the 'expert' is presented as an allegedly official Israeli person, to drive a wedge into relations between Israel and Azerbaijan," he said.

Furthermore, Sutovsky expressed confidence that such inadequate interviews will not affect the trusting and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, won't cause misunderstandings, and won't reduce the intensity of the development of truly fraternal relations.

To recall, in a recent interview with an Armenian TV channel, Kedmi made a series of false statements about Azerbaijan. He brazenly tried to claim that 'Azerbaijan never existed in history' and that the state was allegedly created by the Soviet Union. Kedmi also accused Baku of 'conducting a Russophobic campaign' and 'provocative actions against Russia'. Moreover, he called Azerbaijan's fair demands after the crash of the country's plane unfounded, effectively justifying the deaths of people.

In response to inquiries received by the Israeli embassy, the diplomatic mission announced that Kedmi isn't an official representative of Israel.