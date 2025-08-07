Strikes Deep Inside Russia: Zelensky Sets Priority Targets In Meeting With Military Leadership
"I held a meeting on deep strikes – our entirely justified responses to Russian attacks. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council reported on the results of our operations, particularly the scale of damage inflicted on Russia, the cost-effectiveness of each strike, and the impact on the aggressor's war machine," he said.
Zelensky emphasized that the balance between Ukraine's investments in long-range weapons of various types and the outcomes they deliver is becoming more favorable.Read also: War outcome will be determined by the rate of in-country weapons production
He noted that Russian logistics, military sites used to bomb Ukrainian territory, and elements of their war economy have suffered significant losses.
"We defined priorities for deep strikes and for our defense industry. Russia's attempts to prolong the war will come at a cost. I am grateful to everyone working to strengthen Ukraine. Proud of our warriors!" Zelensky said.
