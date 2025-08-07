Russian Forces Target Evacuation Routes In Kherson Governor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this during a television broadcast in which he commented on the ongoing evacuation of residents from the Korabel district, Ukrinform reports.

"Drones are constantly overhead, and the Russians are attacking around the clock. Evacuation is taking place under extremely difficult conditions," he said.

According to Prokudin, Russian artillery strikes continue, and the evacuation effort does not deter enemy fire: "They're targeting all logistical routes. Unfortunately, this has become routine in Kherson. Fortunately, no one has been injured during evacuation so far."

He added that the humanitarian situation in Korabel is deteriorating daily. Initial airstrikes on the bridge cut off gas supply to the district. Following a more recent attack, electricity and water supplies have also been lost. Water is now being supplied intermittently using generators. No timeline for restoration can be given yet, as it depends on the security situation.

"We currently can't send in emergency repair teams due to the threat of renewed attacks and high enemy drone activity," Prokudin said.

He stressed that although the Ostrivskyi Bridge is damaged, it remains usable. However, traffic is restricted, making it difficult to deliver food, medicine, and other essentials. For now, repair works are not being considered due to the ongoing threat, but Prokudin emphasized that the damage is not severe and the bridge could be restored relatively quickly when conditions allow.

Over 1,000 people have already been evacuated from the Korabel district of Kherson as of 12:00 on August 7, 2025. However, there have been instances of families returning shortly after evacuation.

On August 2, Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kherson, damaging the road bridge connecting the city to Korabel.

Due to escalating attacks, Kherson authorities have urged residents of the Korabel district to evacuate to safer regions.