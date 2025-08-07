Women's Football National Team Maintains Its Position In FIFA Rankings

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

FIFA has updated the rankings for women's national football teams, Azernews reports.

The position of the Azerbaijani national team in the world rankings has also been announced.

The team led by Siyavush Asgarov remains in 74th place with a score of 1300.4 points.

That is, there has been no change in the team's position compared to the previous rankings.

The top spot in the ranking table is held by the Spanish national team, with 2066.79 points.

The FIFA Women's World Ranking is a system that measures the strength of national women's football teams, based on their performance in international matches. It's a numerical ranking system, and the top-ranked team is currently the United States.

The ranking aims to reflect the relative strength of teams based on their results in FIFA-sanctioned matches.

The ranking is calculated using a complex algorithm that considers factors like the strength of the opponent, the importance of the match (e.g., World Cup, qualifiers), and the result of the match.