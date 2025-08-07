Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Construction Begins On Water Supply And Wastewater Infrastructure In Zangilan's Villages

Construction Begins On Water Supply And Wastewater Infrastructure In Zangilan's Villages


2025-08-07 09:06:01
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Preparatory work has begun on the construction of water supply and wastewater systems for the villages of Aghali and Mammadbayli in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, Azernews reports.

The initiative is being implemented by the Directorate of Facilities Under Construction, operating under the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan.

As part of the project, a new water pipeline will be laid from the Mahrizli reservoir, stretching 17,723 meters and made of durable polyethylene pipes.

In addition, the plan includes the installation of a 1,405-meter-long corrugated polyethylene (Koruge) pipeline with a diameter of 400 mm for wastewater discharge. Along this pipeline, 21 cast-iron manholes will also be installed.

This infrastructure project is a key step in the revitalization of liberated territories and aims to ensure stable access to clean water and reliable sanitation services for returning residents.

MENAFN07082025000195011045ID1109898782

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search