Construction Begins On Water Supply And Wastewater Infrastructure In Zangilan's Villages

Preparatory work has begun on the construction of water supply and wastewater systems for the villages of Aghali and Mammadbayli in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, Azernews reports.

The initiative is being implemented by the Directorate of Facilities Under Construction, operating under the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan.

As part of the project, a new water pipeline will be laid from the Mahrizli reservoir, stretching 17,723 meters and made of durable polyethylene pipes.

In addition, the plan includes the installation of a 1,405-meter-long corrugated polyethylene (Koruge) pipeline with a diameter of 400 mm for wastewater discharge. Along this pipeline, 21 cast-iron manholes will also be installed.

This infrastructure project is a key step in the revitalization of liberated territories and aims to ensure stable access to clean water and reliable sanitation services for returning residents.