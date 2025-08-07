Forge Resources Announces Continuous Porphyry Mineralization In All 2025 Holes To Date Including 0.911 G/T Au Over 20.49 M
|ALT-25-007
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
| Au
(g/t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Cu
(%)
| Mo
(%)
| AuEQ*
(g/t)
|
|4.28
|305
|300.72
|0.224
|0.48
|0.026
|0.0019
|0.264
|including
|37.18
|91.14
|53.96
|0.280
|1.06
|0.047
|0.004
|0.359
|And
|147.3
|148.5
|1.2
|3.87
|0.55
|0.028
|0.0007
|3.91
|And
|251.52
|305
|53.48
|0.452
|0.21
|0.016
|0.001
|0.475
|And including
|271.15
|273
|1.85
|5.45
|0.33
|0.012
|0.0025
|5.48
|And including
|295
|305
|10.00
|0.592
|0.22
|0.019
|0.0024
|0.626
*Gold equivalent calculation assumes the following commodity prices (USD): $3428/oz gold, $37.45/oz silver, $4.45/lb copper, $31.24/lb molybdenum (prices as of August 4, 2025). Calculation assumes 100% recovery because no metallurgical or scoping studies have been conducted to date at the Alotta property. Gold equivalent calculation uses the following formula: ((gold value / 31.1) * gold price) + ((silver value / 31.1) * silver price) + ((copper value / 453.6) * copper price) + ((molybdenum value / 453.6) * molybdenum price)
Photo 1 . Quartz-pyrite stockwork veining cutting porphyry
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Payoff Zone
Hole ALT-25-008 is mineralized along its entire length including 0.416 g/t gold over 118.0 metres, with higher grade intercepts returning 9.53 g/t Au over 1.26 m and 16.85 g/t Au over 0.7m .
ALT-25-009 also mineralized top to bottom including 85.27 m returning 0.37 g/t Au, and 53.22 m of 0.449 g/t Au.
Both diamond drill holes completed at the Payoff Zone (ALT-25-008 and -009) returned widespread gold mineralization along their entire lengths. The 2025 drill holes have increased the area of gold mineralization at the Payoff Zone, which now forms a 200 m wide trend of mineralization that has so far been tested over a length of 350 m. This trend remains open in all directions, with additional follow up drilling planned for Phase 2.
Alteration in both 2025 drill holes consists of biotite, sericite, silicification and chlorite. Several quartz veins hosting sulphides and minor base metals were found to also host visible gold. Both holes cut through significant amounts of brecciation, indicating a peripheral location to the main porphyry centre for the Payoff Zone.
Photo 2 . ALT-25-008 - Polymetallic quartz veining (pyrite, arsenopyrite, sphalerite, pyrrhotite)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Highlight assay results from hole ALT-25-008 and -009 are shown in Tables 2 and 3, below.
Table 2 - ALT-25-008 Assay Highlights
|ALT-25-008
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
| Au
(g/t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Cu
(%)
| Mo
(%)
| AuEQ*
(g/t)
|
|6
|279
|273
|0.252
|0.674
|0.015
|0.0004
|0.274
|including
|43.37
|264
|220.63
|0.295
|0.54
|0.016
|0.0003
|0.317
|including
|43.37
|53.47
|10.10
|0.534
|0.35
|0.009
|0.001
|0.554
|And including
|118.79
|264
|145.21
|0.368
|0.667
|0.017
|0.0004
|0.393
|including
|146.00
|264.00
|118.00
|0.416
|0.32
|0.018
|0.0004
|0.434
|Including
|229.51
|250.00
|20.49
|0.911
|0.31
|0.02
|0.0004
|0.935
|including
|242.25
|243.51
|1.26
|9.53
|1.04
|0.016
|0.0008
|9.56
|including
|242.25
|242.95
|0.7
|16.85
|1.75
|0.016
|0.0012
|16.89
*Gold equivalent calculation assumes the following commodity prices (USD): $3428/oz gold, $37.45/oz silver, $4.45/lb copper, $31.24/lb molybdenum (prices as of August 4, 2025). Calculation assumes 100% recovery because no metallurgical or scoping studies have been conducted to date at the Alotta property. Gold equivalent calculation uses the following formula: ((gold value / 31.1) * gold price) + ((silver value / 31.1) * silver price) + ((copper value / 453.6) * copper price) + ((molybdenum value / 453.6) * molybdenum price)
Photo 3 . ALT-25-008 - Polymetallic quartz veining (pyrite, arsenopyrite, sphalerite, pyrrhotite)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Table 3 - ALT-25-009 Assay Highlights
|ALT-25-009
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
| Au
(g/t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Cu
(%)
| Mo
(%)
| AuEQ*
(g/t)
|
|11.58
|252
|240.42
|0.204
|0.51
|0.014
|0.0003
|0.223
|including
|66.16
|252
|185.84
|0.252
|0.51
|0.015
|0.0003
|0.273
|including
|67.54
|68.93
|1.39
|1.60
|0.54
|0.004
|0.0007
|1.61
|And including
|149.13
|234.40
|85.27
|0.373
|0.56
|0.015
|0.0003
|0.394
|including
|149.13
|202.35
|53.22
|0.449
|0.55
|0.016
|0.0003
|0.472
|including
|149.13
|181.69
|32.56
|0.522
|0.70
|0.017
|0.0003
|0.547
|including
|149.13
|151.31
|2.18
|2.44
|6.73
|0.071
|0.0002
|2.58
|And including
|173.08
|181.69
|8.61
|0.777
|0.21
|0.016
|0.0003
|0.796
*Gold equivalent calculation assumes the following commodity prices (USD): $3428/oz gold, $37.45/oz silver, $4.45/lb copper, $31.24/lb molybdenum (prices as of August 4, 2025). Calculation assumes 100% recovery because no metallurgical or scoping studies have been conducted to date at the Alotta property. Gold equivalent calculation uses the following formula: ((gold value / 31.1) * gold price) + ((silver value / 31.1) * silver price) + ((copper value / 453.6) * copper price) + ((molybdenum value / 453.6) * molybdenum price)
PJ Murphy, CEO states: "These results have confirmed our exploration model is working and the results show many similarities to the Casino Deposit. To date we have encountered extensive alteration and mineralization similar to the more distal zones away from the Patton Porphyry. Our geophysical and geochemical surveys show similar patterns to the Casino deposit, which will be tested during our Phase 2 exploration program, so we are excited to resume drilling soon on the property."
Assays still pending on Holes ALT-25-010/011. The company will provide further updates as results become available.
Proximity to Proven and Probable Resources
The Alotta property now consists of 230 mineral claims that covers approximately 4,723 hectares in a similar geological setting to Western Copper and Gold's Casino deposit, that is located 50 km to the south-east. The Casino deposit is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold porphyry mining projects in the world.
About Forge Resources Corp.
Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.
In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.
Qualified Person
Lorne Warner, President and P. Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment