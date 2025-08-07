403
SOL Strategies Announces Date For Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTCQB: CYFRD) (formerly, Cypherpunk Holdings Inc, "Sol Strategies" or the "Company"), a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to investing in and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain ecosystem, today announced it will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter ending June 30, 2025 after the close of financial markets on August 26, 2025. A conference call will be held that same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
The conference call may be accessed via a live webcast on a listen-only basis through the Events section of SOL Strategies' Investor Relations website. An archive of the webcast will be available for twelve months.
Event Details:
SOL Strategies, Inc. Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call
Webcast Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 4:30 PM EST
Live Call: (800) 245-3047 (U.S.) or (203) 518-9765 (International), Conference ID: SOLQ325
Register Now:
CEO Leah Wald, CFO Doug Harris, and CTO Max Kaplan will host the live webcast and conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the quarter, discuss the company's outlook and take questions from the analyst community.
A replay will be available shortly after the event at . While you're there, we encourage you to sign up for our investor distribution list to receive future updates directly.
About SOL Strategies
SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTCQB: CYFRD) is a Canadian investment company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the Solana ecosystem, the company provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.
To learn more about SOL Strategies, please visit . A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .
