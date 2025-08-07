Cancambria Energy Corp Announces Closing Of Second And Final Tranche Of Upsized Unit Financing

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the second tranche of the previously announced upsized, non-brokered private placement (the "") of units (each, a "") at $0.52 per Unit. Pursuant to the Offering, which was announced on July 8, 2025, and July 15, 2025, the Company has issued 1,058,400 Units for gross proceeds of CA$550,368.

Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.75 per Warrant Share for a period of three (3) years after the closing of the Offering. The Units, Shares, Warrants, and any Shares issued upon the exercise of the Warrants are subject to a hold period of four months and one day, expiring on December 6, 2025.

For the second tranche, the Company paid a cash finder's fee of $21,322 (aggregate of both tranches $174,320) and issued 41,004 non-transferable finder's warrants (the " Finder's Warrants ") (aggregate of both tranches: 335,232). Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share (the " Finder's Warrant Shares ") at a price of $0.75 per Finder's Warrant Share, expiring August 5, 2028. Other than being non-transferable, each Finder's Warrant is otherwise on the same terms as the Warrants. The Units, Shares, Warrants, Warrant Shares, Finder's Warrants, and Finder's Warrant Shares are collectively referred to herein as the "Securities".

In aggregate, for both tranches of the Offering, the Company issued 6,862,200 Units for total gross proceeds of CA$3,568,344.

The Units were offered pursuant to available prospectus exemptions set out under applicable securities laws and instruments, including National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions.

Dr. Paul Clarke, CEO of CanCambria, noted: "We are very pleased by the strong investor support for this financing, which reflects confidence in our strategy and the overall potential of the Kiskunhalas Project. The upsized offering provides us with additional working capital to appraise the Kiskunhalas Hydrocarbon Concession Area in Hungary, and progress towards our operational and development milestones."

None of the Securities sold in connection with the Offering have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering to pay the concession fee under the contract agreement for the Kiskunhalas Hydrocarbon Concession Area with the Hungarian Ministry of Energy, and for general working capital and administration purposes.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging industries' most advanced technologies they aim to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.