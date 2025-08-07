Igan Partners Invests In DOCSI To Transform Surgical Supply Chain Optimization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) DOCSI helps hospitals and surgery centers digitize preference-card workflows, engage surgeons more effectively, and reduce supply costs - all without complex IT integrations. Its simple, data-driven platform is already used by large health networks, including Allina Health, to cut waste, standardize supplies, and drive savings.

"At iGan Partners, we invest in solutions that deliver practical, measurable impact," said Sam Ifergan, Founder and Managing Partner at iGan Partners. "DOCSI's scalable platform aligns perfectly with our mission to modernize critical healthcare workflows-lowering costs, reducing variation, and empowering clinicians."

"We're thrilled to welcome iGan Partners as a strategic investor," said Andrew DeLeeuw, CEO of DOCSI. "Their deep expertise in scaling healthcare technology companies will help us accelerate our mission to eliminate surgical waste, improve physician engagement, and simplify supply chain decisions for health systems."

This investment reflects iGan's commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who are disrupting healthcare and driving meaningful improvements across the industry.

About DOCSI

Based in Minnesota, DOCSI is a surgeon-founded technology company that helps hospitals and surgery centers optimize supply chain efficiency by digitizing preference-card management and enhancing surgeon engagement. Its Surgical Preference DashboardTM makes it easy to identify opportunities to reduce costs, standardize care, and limit waste with minimal IT burden.

About iGan Partners

iGan Partners is a North American venture capital firm focused on driving meaningful change in healthcare through investments in early- and growth-stage companies. We partner with visionary entrepreneurs who are building enterprise technologies to improve patient outcomes, increase operational efficiency, and deliver systemic transformation.

SOURCE iGan Partners