Princess Cruises Announces Largest-Ever Japan Deployment In 2027

"This upcoming 2027 season is more than an expansion - it's a homecoming," said Gus Antorcha, President of Princess Cruises. "Our story in Japan has deepened over time and experience and in 2027, we return promising unforgettable experiences, including the renowned Cherry Blossoms, seven spectacular festivals and journeys that immerse you in the awe and wonder of this destination."

2027 Deployment Overview:



Two Japanese-built ships: 2,670-guest Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess – both built at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shipyard in Nagasaki

45 cruise destinations across 6 countries 78 total departures and 50 unique itineraries from the Tokyo region

Itinerary Highlights :



Cherry Blossom Voyages (9–24 days): Timed to follow the blooming season from south to north across all four of Japan's main islands.

Festival Cruises (8–24 days): Celebrate Japan's most vibrant summer festivals including the Aomori Nebuta, Tokushima Awa Odori, and Kochi Yosakoi with late-night stays.

Circle and Grand Japan Voyages (9–28 days): Circumnavigate the country with visits to Osaka, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and more.

Okinawa & Taiwan Itineraries (9–18 days): Explore the subtropical beauty of Okinawa and the cultural richness of Taipei and Hualien. Japan Explorer Cruises (9–13 days): Discover iconic cities like Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji), Kobe (for Kyoto), and Kagoshima.

Exclusive Festival Experiences:

Guests can experience seven spectacular festivals with late-night stays in port, including:



Aomori Nebuta Festival (Aug 2 and Aug 7) - Towering illuminated floats, traditional music and energetic dancers.

Hakodate Minato Festival (Aug 3) - A maritime celebration with a historic parade with spectacular floats.

Akita Kanto Festival (Aug 6) - Performers balance towering bamboo poles with candlelit lanterns to festive flute and drum music.

Yamagata Hanagasa Festival (from Sakata) (Aug 7): A colorful celebration featuring 10,000 local dancers to the rhythm of taiko drums.

Kochi Yosakoi Dance Festival (Aug 12): One of Japan's largest festivals, with vibrant dance teams and audience participation.

Tokushima Awa Odori Dance Festival (Aug 13): A centuries-old dance event known for the joyful "Fool's Dance" performed throughout the city. Kumano Fireworks Festival (Aug 17): A dazzling display of over 10,000 fireworks.

More Time Ashore:

With 12 More Ashore late-night ports, guests enjoy extended evenings in vibrant destinations like Osaka, Hiroshima, Hakodate, Sakata, and Halong Bay.

Cultural Enrichment & World Heritage Sites:

Princess guests can visit 21 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as:



Mount Fuji (from Shimizu)

Itsukushima Shrine & Hiroshima Peace Memorial (from Hiroshima)

Ancient Kyoto Monuments (from Kobe or Osaka) Jomon Prehistoric Sites (from Aomori or Hakodate)

Scenic Sailings:

Marvel at iconic sights from sea:



Sail past Mount Fuji in Shimizu Bay

Cruise the Kanmon Straits and Japan Inland Sea Admire Sakurajima Volcano from Kagoshima Bay

Legendary Cities & Cultural Gems:

Experience Japan's vibrant contrasts - from the electric streets of Tokyo's Ginza district to peaceful Zen gardens in Kyoto, bustling fish markets in Shimizu, and the powerful reflection of Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park.

Japanese Touches Onboard:

Guests sailing on Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess will come back from an immersive day in port to enjoy Japanese touches onboard, such as:



Regional dishes including noodles and freshly prepared sushi

Spirited drinks like fine Japanese whiskeys, sake and shochu

Delight in the 400-year tradition of storytelling known as "rakugo" Join in an evening of karaoke and watch folkloric dancers bring Japanese culture to life

Guests booking by August 27, 2025, will enjoy Captain's Circle Savings up to $200 per stateroom.

More details can be secured through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Sun Princess, the brand's new, next-level Love Boat named Condé Nast Traveler's Mega Ship of the Year, introduces the groundbreaking Sphere Class platform and will be joined by sister ship, Star Princess, in Fall 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK ).

SOURCE Princess Cruises