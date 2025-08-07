Teamsnap And Bauer Hockey Partner To Bring Youth Hockey Training And Drills To Players And Families



On-ice drills and performance tips from ice hockey pros to improve performance

Helpful guidance for new hockey families-welcoming girls and boys to the game and equipping them with the resources and confidence to start the season strong Equipment insights and product walkthroughs to help players select the right gear to enhance their game

"This partnership is about more than just content-it's about growing the game by making world-class training and gear guidance accessible to every hockey family," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "Bauer's expertise is a powerful addition to the industry-leading training content already available on TeamSnap, helping us make hockey development more fun, more accessible, and more connected than ever."

The partnership will culminate in the #SnapToIceChallenge, a community-powered campaign launching in August. Youth players and teams will be invited to showcase their training skills and gear setups using Bauer's drills-sharing their videos on Instagram or TikTok for a chance to win exclusive Bauer and TeamSnap prizes.

"Bauer is committed to fueling the next generation of players," said Ricky Hildebrand, Marketing Director at Bauer Hockey. "By teaming up with TeamSnap, we're able to deliver expert insights, gear guidance, and high-energy training content directly to the hockey families shaping the future of the sport."

The Bauer content hub is now live for all TeamSnap users, with new videos and #SnapToIceChallenge details launching throughout the summer and fall. To learn more, visit .

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap is home to the largest online community for youth sports. It is consistently rated the No. 1 sports management platform by its loyal audience of more than 25 million youth sports coaches, administrators, players, and parents and over 19,000 sports organizations-across more than 100 different types of sports and activities. The leading sports-tech company offers consumer brands innovative new ways to connect with passionate youth sports audiences from across the globe. It is currently in high-growth mode, expanding its footprint toward becoming THE platform and marketplace for all things youth sports.

For more information, visit the TeamSnap website , and follow the company on Instagram , LinkedI and X .

About Bauer Hockey

Bauer Hockey is the world's leading designer and manufacturer of hockey equipment, trusted by athletes at every level. With a legacy of innovation, Bauer empowers players to perform their best through cutting-edge gear and training resources.

