Berger Montague Ranked #1 In Recoveries For Our Clients In Antitrust Class Actions For Second Year In A Row

PHILADEPHIA, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague , the leading national plaintiffs' law firm, has recovered more compensation in antitrust class actions settlements as lead counsel than any other law firm in the country for the second year in a row, according to the Antitrust Annual Report: Class Actions in Federal Court published in August of 2025 by Center for Litigation and Courts at the University of California College of the Law San Francisco and The Huntington National Bank . The firm continues to zealously pursue justice for its clients and classes and ranks third as Lead Counsel in the number of complaints, with 312 filed.

"The data provide a full view of the landscape of federal antitrust class actions," said Berger Montague Shareholder and report co-author Joshua P. Davis . "It includes the number of complaints, the average time they took to reach settlement, mean and median recoveries, the attorneys' fees and costs awarded, and the total settlement amounts achieved in each case and by each firm," said Mr. Davis.

"This report recognizes our success in vindicating the rights of thousands of people, workers, and small businesses harmed by cartels and monopolies," said Berger Montague Chairman Eric Cramer . "We are able to succeed in this way because of the amazing team of talented antitrust professionals we have assembled, which is second to none," said Mr. Cramer, who also Co-Chairs the firm's antitrust department.

Co-Chair of Berger Montague's antitrust department, Caitlin G. Coslett , adds "Part of the reason for our sustained success over the period covered by this latest study and for more than fifty-five years is that we are always on the lookout for new talent, whether from right out of law school, the government, or other firms, and our team works incredibly hard and effectively on behalf of our clients."

Berger Montague obtained over $9 billion in aggregate for its clients as lead counsel in antitrust class actions settlements from 2009-2024, more than any other law firm in the nation. The firm averaged over $92 million per settlement based on 103 cases. Included among these is the $6.2 billion in aggregate settlement in the In Re Payment Card Interchange Fee and Merchant Discount Antitrust Litigation, the most in any case tracked by the report since 2009.

The Antitrust Annual Report: Class Actions in Federal Court includes data gathered over a fifteen year period ending in 2024.

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. The firm is active in the fields of antitrust, commercial litigation, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For more than 50 years, Berger Montague has played lead roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

