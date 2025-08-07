Malwarebytes Awarded MRG Effitas Android 360° Certification, Proving Industry-Leading Protection Against Modern Mobile Threats

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes Mobile Security achieved the highest results and was awarded the MRG Effitas Android 360° Certificate, reaching a near-perfect detection rate in independent lab testing. This distinction underscores Malwarebytes' ability to prevent mobile threats – including malware, spyware, trojans and text-based scams – before they can cause harm.

As mobile devices become increasingly central to daily life, they also present new targets for cybercriminals. Nearly half of users encounter mobile scams daily, yet two-thirds of people say, "it's hard to tell a scam apart from a real thing". Malwarebytes' research also revealed that over half of victims suffer financial loss or fraud (52%), and more than a quarter (27%) lose access to critical digital assets like accounts, devices or irreplaceable files.

"At Malwarebytes, we know that mobile threats are constantly evolving-and so are we," said Marcin Kleczynski, Founder and CEO, Malwarebytes. "Independent certifications like the MRG Effitas 360° Certificate aren't just badges; they're proof of our relentless focus on security, innovation, and protecting people against today's threats."

MRG Effitas, a globally recognized security assessment firm, conducts rigorous, real-world malware testing. Its Android 360° certification requires a 99% effectiveness rate, making it one of the most challenging benchmarks for mobile protection. They test a variety of real-life scenarios and in-the-wild pieces of malware, like SMS payments, banking trojans and spyware, alongside benign samples to test for false positives.

"There are no participation trophies with this test; it's a real achievement," said Chris Pickard, CEO of MRG Effitas. "Malwarebytes mobile security stood out in our real-world scenarios, confirming its ability to stop and block dangerous mobile threats."

Malwarebytes is committed to transparency and independent validation, regularly engaging with trusted testing organizations such as MRG Effitas and AVLab to ensure real-world effectiveness. In addition to this certification, Malwarebytes Premium Security recently received the May 2025 AVLab Seal of Excellence for performance in the Advanced In-The-Wild Malware Test.

Recent Mobile Security Updates

Recent product enhancements and new features help safeguard and support users as they browse, chat, text and email on their mobile devices.



Scam Guard: New enhancements to Malwarebytes' AI-powered scam detector, Scam Guard, streamlines the submission process for users, including a new welcome screen and media picker experience. Text filtering improvements make Scam Guard more efficient at spotting text-based scam URLs and message sentiment.

Advanced Text Filtering: Recent updates to our text filtering feature more than quadrupled efficacy for keeping scams and junk out of a user's inbox . The Android solution now denotes URL shorteners for more advanced scanning and identification of malicious links. Additionally, text message content may now be flagged for suspicious concepts, such as romance themes or money requests, providing an additional layer of detection and protection. Expanded Safe Browsing : Safe Browsing feature now supports Brave, DuckDuckGo, Edge and Outlook-protecting users wherever they connect. (Android only)

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit .

