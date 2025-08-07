Global Surge In Interest For Threesomes Signals A Shift Toward Non-Traditional Dating, As 3Fun Reports 19.4% User Growth
With rising interest in consensual non-monogamy, 3Fun's 19.4% growth reflects broader cultural shifts toward open-minded sexual exploration.
NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As societal attitudes toward sexual relationships evolve, more individuals are exploring non-traditional dynamics like consensual non-monogamy. This shift is particularly evident in the rising interest in threesomes. Recent academic studies and platform data highlight this growing trend, and 3Fun, a leading dating app for open-minded singles and couples, is seeing the direct impact on its user base.
Global Growth in Threesome Interest
A 2021 study published in Archives of Sexual Behavior found that nearly one in five U.S. adults had fantasized about or tried a threesome. A 2023 Kinsey Institute survey revealed a similar pattern across Europe and North America, with 23% of respondents reporting having engaged in a threesome at least once-a 9% increase from the previous year. Additionally, a 2024 Psychology Today study found that 21% of people in committed relationships have expressed interest in exploring threesomes, up from 15% just five years ago.
3Fun's Growth Reflects this Rising Demand
Mirroring these academic insights, 3Fun has observed a remarkable surge in its user base. Between July 24, 2023, and July 24, 2024, the platform recorded 1,012,545 registered users. In the subsequent year, from July 24, 2024, to July 24, 2025, this number climbed to 1,209,286. This represents a substantial increase of 196,741 registered users, or approximately 19.43% growth in just one year. The data reflects a significant societal shift towards more open-minded, experimental sexual relationships.
Continued Growth and Future Projections
Looking forward, 3Fun's growth trajectory shows no signs of slowing down. With a predicted 30% annual increase in user registrations, 3Fun is expected to surpass 3 million users by 2026 and is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation. Its commitment to user safety and community standards makes it a key player in reshaping how modern relationships are formed and experienced.
###
About 3Fun
3Fun is the leading dating app for open-minded individuals and couples seeking to explore ethical non-monogamy. With over 3 million active users worldwide, it offers a safe and inclusive space for people to explore relationships without judgment. Learn more at .
