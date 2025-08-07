Tpx Launches Ucx Contact Center To Transform Customer Engagement

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TPx , a leading nationwide managed services provider, today announced the launch of UCx Contact Center , a cloud-based solution that helps businesses deliver a fast, seamless, and personalized support experience across voice and digital channels.

UCx Contact Center brings together voice, chat, SMS/WhatsApp, and email into one unified application, giving customer support agents a single, intuitive interface to quickly resolve issues. AI-powered tools and real-time insights help reduce wait times and deliver exceptional experiences across every channel.

"Customer experience is the ultimate driver of business growth in any industry. UCx Contact Center enables businesses to stop losing time to outdated support tools," said Steve Grabow, Chief Commercial Officer at TPx. "It's flexible and scalable on its own, and even more powerful as part of our managed IT services portfolio."

UCx Contact Center integrates seamlessly with TPx's existing UCx offerings, UCx with Microsoft Teams and UCx with Webex, giving businesses a single scalable, cloud-based solution for modern voice, messaging, and customer engagement. TPx also includes CRM integration and omni-channel support with every deployment of the Contact Center solution, using a straightforward pricing model that eliminates hidden costs and accelerates time to value.

The offering is part of TPx's suite of networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, and managed IT solutions, providing customers with a consistent experience across customer engagement and IT operations, all delivered by a single, trusted partner.

About TPx

TPx is your sidekick for smart IT-helping organizations connect, secure, and grow with confidence. Leveraging decades of experience, TPx delivers managed services for cybersecurity, networks, and cloud communications that reduce risk and maximize the value of IT investments. Visit to learn more.

