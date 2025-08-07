Blue Gold Adds Veteran Wall Street Financier & Fintech Innovator Jeremy Frommer To Advisory Board To Drive Tokenized Gold Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) ("Blue Gold" or the“Company”), a next-generation gold development and technology company, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Frommer - a financier, fintech pioneer, and former RBC Capital Markets executive - to its Executive Advisory Board. Frommer will provide strategic guidance on expanding Blue Gold's institutional investor reach and accelerating the integration of blockchain-enabled gold-backed assets into global markets.

Mr. Frommer brings over two decades of leadership experience at the intersection of financial markets and technology. He is currently the Executive Chairman and founder of Creatd, Inc., a publicly traded holding company focused on investments and operations across technology, media, and consumer sectors. Prior to founding Creatd, Inc., Mr. Frommer held senior positions spanning from hedge fund management, sell-side trading, and fintech innovation. Notably, he founded NextGen Trading, a developer of proprietary equity trading platforms, which was later acquired by Carlin Financial Group, where Mr. Frommer would ultimately serve as CEO. Following RBC Capital Markets' acquisition of Carlin Financial Group, Mr. Frommer went on to serve as Managing Director, Head of Global Prime Services, and sat on the RBC Global Equities Operating Committee.

In the media and digital technology sectors, Mr. Frommer co-founded Jerrick Ventures Inc., the company behind Vocal, a leading long-form publishing platform that now hosts over three million creators. He is also featured in Michael Lewis's New York Times bestseller Flash Boys for his contributions to market structure innovation.

“Blue Gold is merging the timeless value of gold with the speed and transparency of blockchain technology,” said Mr. Frommer.“I'm eager to bring my institutional finance and technology expertise to help position the Company as a leader in the digital gold era.”

“Jeremy's track record in building and financing high-growth financial technology companies will help sharpen our market positioning and open new channels for institutional investment,” commented Blue Gold Chief Executive Officer Andrew Cavaghan.“His insights will be invaluable as we execute on our vision of a secure, transparent gold-backed token ecosystem.”

Blue Gold's integrated strategy focuses on responsibly developing high-quality gold assets while advancing a blockchain-powered gold-backed token to enable secure, transparent, and efficient transactions for institutional and retail investors.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company's mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited's shell company report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on July 1, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit .

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption.

For Further Information Contact:

Tavistock Communications

...

+44 20 7920 3150

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY. 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: ...

