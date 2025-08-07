LYNO AI Reports Strong Demand In Early Presale Stage With 176K+ Tokens Sold

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand of LYNO AI is also growing, and it is fast attracting much attention in the decentralized finance field. The Early Bird presale phase of the project has already achieved an impressive milestone: it sold more than 176,000 tokens within a short period, much more than expected. The investors are also showing active interest, and this is a clear indication of high expectations around what may be a landmark development in DeFi in the form of the autonomous arbitrage engine developed by Lyno AI.

Unprecedented Presale Momentum



LYNO AI is experiencing colossal demand where, within a very short span of time, it has sold an outrageous 170K in a shorter period ahead of the anticipated schedule. Investors are excited and purchasing this amazing token- which will transform DeFi with its self-driven engine.

At the Early Bird phase, the price per token is at an initial price of 0.050 with the next phase increasing to 0.055. The total amount of tokens on sale is 16 million of which 176,503.21 have already been sold. The presale is an exclusive chance for buyers to not only secure the advantageous price, but also have an opportunity to take part in the Lyno AI Giveaway and win 100K. Since tokens sell out fast, investors are advised to rush and grab before it skyrockets.



Next-Generation AI-Powered Arbitrage Protocol

LYNO is a decentralised cross chain arbitrage protocol powered by AI to autonomously scan, discover and execute profitable trades across more than 15 EVM-compatible chains, such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum and Optimism. It applies the most recent machine learning technology that continuously scans the markets to identify profitable price gaps and automatically makes trades with no human input at all, by means of smart contracts and flash loans.

The protocol organizes itself into four strong layers:



Data Layer: Collects real time prices and liquidity information.

AI Layer: Scans and rates the best arbitration paths.

Execution Layer: Automobile trade using the help of flash loans and the advanced cross-chain bridge. Settlement Layer: Allocation of profits and optimal solution of the AI-algorithms over time.

With the help of an autonomous model, LYNO will democratize the complex arbitrage strategies and open advanced DeFi trading to users, irrespective of their experience level.

Security, Governance, and Community-Focused Features

The LYNO ecosystem focuses on security by using multi-signature wallets, circuit breakers, slippage protection, and privacy improvements using zero-knowledge proofs to reduce exposures to front-running and MEV attacks. It is a fully decentralized governance model--holders of $LYNO can participate in voting on protocol upgrades, fee structures, and other protocol developments. Staking of tokens is rewarded giving users a reward and up to 60% of shared protocol profits with an integrated buyback and burn mechanism to further increase value over time.









An audit by Cyberscope also enhances transparency and reliability and gives investors assurance in the code and operations.

Conclusion: Secure Your Spot Before the Next Surge

LYNO AI is leading the next generation of autonomous, secure, and community-based arbitrage in DeFi. As the momentum strengthens and the next presale stage is coming, interested buyers are advised to buy tokens as early as possible. Before it goes up, investors must rush and grab it before it explodes as LYNO keeps breaking new records in decentralized finance.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:

Buy Presale- #presale

Whitepaper: whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X:

Telegram:

Win 100k:

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

