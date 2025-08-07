Arqit Selected To Join Vodafone's Innovation Centre Tomorrow Street: Scaleup X Programme To Explore New Business Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW), a global leader in quantum-safe encryption, today announced that it has joined the 2025 cohort of Tomorrow Street's Scaleup X programme. The collaboration provides Arqit with access to Tomorrow Street's global network and ecosystem, creating opportunities to scale its technology across Vodafone's ecosystem.

Tomorrow Street, Vodafone's innovation centre based in Luxembourg, connects high-growth technology companies with partners and customers worldwide. Through Tomorrow Street's Scaleup X programme, Arqit will explore opportunities to apply its quantum-safe Symmetric Key Agreement (SKA-PlatformTM) to support businesses in securing critical communications and data against evolving cyber threats, including those posed by quantum computing.

Participation in Tomorrow Street's Scaleup X programme supports Arqit's strategy to align its solutions with the growing demand for quantum-safe network security. By leveraging Tomorrow Street's network, Arqit will engage with decision-makers across Vodafone and the Luxembourg business ecosystem to explore new opportunities for adoption of NetworkSecureTM and SKA-Platform.

Andy Leaver, Chief Executive Officer of Arqit , commented:“We are thrilled to join Tomorrow Street's Scaleup X Programme. In the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, there's global recognition of the urgent need to adopt quantum-safe encryption solutions. The ability to engage with Tomorrow Street's ecosystem provides a major opportunity to accelerate commercial deployments and deliver next-generation cyber security to customers across telecoms, critical infrastructure and enterprise sectors.”

Tomorrow Street partners with innovative young companies and scales their technology solutions across Vodafone's global ecosystem. It is a joint venture between Vodafone Group and Luxembourg's national technology incubator, Technoport.

The innovation centre, based at Vodafone Procure & Connect, hosts and supports the next generation of strategic suppliers for Vodafone and is a technology hub that attracts entrepreneurs and talent to the fast-growing technology sector in Luxembourg.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) supplies a unique encryption software service which makes the communications links of any networked device, cloud machine or data at rest secure against both current and future forms of attack on encryption – even from a quantum computer. Compatible with NSA CSfC Components and meeting the demands of NSA CSfC Symmetric Key Management Requirements Annexe 1.2. and RFC 8784, Arqit's Symmetric Key Agreement Platform uses a lightweight software agent that allows end point devices to create encryption keys locally in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure and facilitate Zero Trust Network Access. It can create limitless volumes of keys with any group size and refresh rate and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The agent is lightweight and will thus run on the smallest of end point devices. The product sits within a growing portfolio of granted patents. It also works in a standards compliant manner which does not oblige customers to make a disruptive rip and replace of their technology. In September 2024, Arqit was named as an IDC Innovator for Post-Quantum Cryptography, 2024. Arqit is winner of two GSMA Global Mobile Awards, The Best Mobile Security Solution and The CTO Choice Award for Outstanding Mobile Technology, at Mobile World Congress 2024, recognised for groundbreaking innovation at the 2023 Institution of Engineering and Technology Awards and winner of the National Cyber Awards' Cyber Defense Product of the Year 2024 and Innovation in Cyber Award 2022, as well as the Cyber Security Awards' Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award 2022. Arqit is ISO 27001 Standard certified.

