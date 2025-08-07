Appsignal Provides Powerful Application Performance Monitoring With Opentelemetry For Resource-Constrained Development Teams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OpenTelemetry Unlocks Go, Java, and PHP Monitoring for AppSignal Users, Ensures Full-Featured Monitoring and Data Portability for Growing Engineering Teams

AMSTERDAM and AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppSignal today announced the expansion of its application performance monitoring (APM) product suite to make OpenTelemetry (OTel) fully accessible for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). AppSignal now offers native support for OpenTelemetry, enabling monitoring capabilities for Go, Java, and PHP applications alongside existing Ruby, Elixir, and Node.js support.

With simple pricing and support for Go, Java, and PHP applications, AppSignal transforms its customers' OTel data into actionable insights in less than five minutes so they can effectively monitor applications, boost performance and explore trends with zero custom integration work. AppSignal's latest OTel integration provides simple instrumentation, error tracking, and performance monitoring for these languages through a single, unified platform. Development and engineering teams can leverage the industry-standard OTel protocol to collect telemetry data while AppSignal transforms it into actionable insights with pre-built visualization dashboards, intelligent alerting, and the simplicity SMBs need, without vendor lock-in.

AppSignal now delivers:



Native OpenTelemetry protocol (OTLP) support for traces, metrics, and logs

Automatic instrumentation and instant support for Go (Gin, Echo), Java (Spring Boot), and PHP (Laravel, Symfony)

Zero-configuration OTel collector integration and unified monitoring across all languages - Ruby, Elixir, Node.js, Go, Java, and PHP

Language-specific dashboards optimized for each runtime's unique metrics

Seamless migration paths from proprietary AppSignal agents to OTel instrumentation

Smart sampling that captures 100 percent of errors and triggers anomaly detection while managing data volume Zero vendor lock-in so OTel instrumentation works with any compatible platform



“Current OpenTelemetry tools typically overwhelm developers by dumping raw metrics, logs, and traces with little context. We took a different approach by adopting OTel rather than building proprietary language integrations,” noted Wes Oudshoorn, chief product officer, AppSignal.“AppSignal translates OTel data into clear insights, showing developers exactly what is broken or slow without requiring them to piece it together themselves. Now offering first-class support for PHP, Java, and Go through our OTel implementation, AppSignal also accepts any OTel data, enabling full-stack observability for virtually any setup. To simplify onboarding, we provide a hosted collector, so developers do not need to run their own. We are excited to welcome new programming communities to AppSignal and deliver the experience they expect from a modern observability platform.”

Providing support for a variety of environments, languages, and frameworks, AppSignal's powerful, accessible APM and logging solutions helps developers of all levels at over 2,000 organizations across 60+ countries automate monitoring workflows, identify and avoid performance issues, and enhance end-user experiences.

To learn more about AppSignal's latest advances, explore the company's blog and docs , or start a free trial.

About AppSignal

AppSignal provides developers actionable insights into their applications. Led by a team of seasoned technologists, its all-in-one monitoring product is designed for developers: easy to set up and easy to customize to take teams from scattered to gathered. Dual-headquartered in Amsterdam and Austin, Texas, AppSignal helps mid-market companies around the globe better manage their applications. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Erica Camilo Connexa Communications for AppSignal ... +1.610.639.5644