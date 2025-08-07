Greene Tweed To Deliver Advanced Thermoplastic Composite Components For Next-Generation Jet Engines

Xycomp lightweight structures group

LANSDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Greene Tweed, a global leader in advanced materials and high-performance solutions, has entered into a strategic agreement with one of the world's largest manufacturers of commercial engines and integrated systems. This 10-year, multi-million-dollar collaboration strengthens an established partnership and reaffirms Greene Tweed's position as a trusted supplier of innovative thermoplastic composite components for advanced aerospace applications.Under the agreement, Greene Tweed will deliver more than 50 custom-designed parts made with its proprietary XycompDLFTM material, a compression-molded thermoplastic composite. The XycompDLFTM components, including complex engine bracketry and aerodynamic fairings, are designed to be up to 60% lighter than traditional metal components, while maintaining the strength and durability required for demanding aerospace applications. The weight reduction directly contributes to improved fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and enhanced engine performance, key enablers of more sustainable aviation.“This customer collaboration highlights the value of Greene Tweed's advanced material solutions in addressing the evolving challenges of aerospace engineering,” said Magen Butterbaugh, President and CEO of Greene Tweed.“By replacing heavier metal components with lightweight thermoplastics like XycompDLFTM, we are helping create more efficient, sustainable, and high-performing jet engines without sacrificing reliability.”Key Benefits of Greene Tweed's XycompDLFTM Components:.Weight Reduction: Up to 60% lighter than metal alternatives, improving fuel efficiency..Enhanced Durability: Designed to meet stringent aerospace performance requirements..Sustainability: Contributes to reduced fuel consumption and a lower environmental footprint.Building on a legacy of powering over 80% of the world's aircraft with high-performing materials, Greene Tweed continues to expand its influence in the aerospace industry. The company's technical expertise, precision manufacturing, and commitment to sustainability enable it to deliver tailored solutions that enhance engine performance and improve production efficiency for its partners.For more information about Greene Tweed's advanced materials and aerospace innovations, visit us at .About Greene TweedGreene, Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastics, composites, seals, and engineered components. For 160 years, we have served clients in semiconductor, oil and gas, aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical processing, and other industries where failure is not an option. Greene Tweed products are sold and distributed worldwide. For additional information, call +1.215.256.9521, or visit our website at .Media ContactSofia DossCommunications & Public Relations ManagerGreene Tweed...

