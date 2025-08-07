AFIMAC Global Appoints Eric Miller As Chief Revenue Officer To Drive Strategic Growth

Eric Miller, CRO

Miller to lead revenue strategy and client growth, expanding AFIMAC's CSTL services to meet rising demand for rapid, flexible workforce solutions.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AFIMAC Global , a trusted leader in workforce continuity and crisis response solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Eric Miller as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This strategic leadership addition reflects AFIMAC's commitment to scaling its operations and deepening client partnerships across North America.With over 20 years of experience leading revenue growth and customer solutions in the facilities management and real estate sectors, Miller brings a proven track record of delivering measurable results in both Fortune 500 and high-growth entrepreneurial environments."Eric brings a visionary approach to growth and an unwavering focus on client success," said Cindy Nash, Chief Executive Officer of AFIMAC Global. "His leadership will be instrumental in expanding our Critical Situation Travel Labor (CSTL) offerings and strengthening the value we deliver to clients who count on us during their most critical moments."Miller most recently served as Commercial Lead, Professional Services at ISS Facility Services – North America, where he developed integrated, enterprise-level service models for multi-site clients, redefining client experience and engagement. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at:.JLL (Executive Director, Solutions Development) – designing tailored workplace strategies for global occupiers..Pristine Environments (Chief Development Officer) – leading transformative growth initiatives and organizational change..Cushman & Wakefield (Vice President, Strategic National Accounts) – overseeing national client portfolios and long-term growth strategies over a 14-year tenure.His leadership philosophy is grounded in authenticity, collaboration, and a commitment to results-driven innovation.As CRO, Miller will oversee all revenue-generating functions with a focus on scaling AFIMAC's CSTL services-a flagship offering for clients in manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics facing urgent labor needs.His immediate priorities include:.Expanding CSTL offerings to meet rising demand for turnkey labor teams and rapid-response deployment..Strengthening client relationships through high-touch service and direct access to leadership..Elevating AFIMAC's brand as the premier provider of flexible, full-service workforce continuity solutions.“AFIMAC has built an incredible reputation as the go-to partner when everything is on the line,” said Miller.“I'm excited to amplify that value, helping clients avoid costly disruptions, protect their brands, and thrive in uncertain environments.”Eric holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and English from the University of Vermont and is a proud member of Phi Gamma Delta. He is a passionate mentor and advocate for continuous learning, known for building empowered teams and fostering resilient, client-focused cultures.About AFIMAC GlobalFor over 40 years, AFIMAC Global has delivered rapid-response, full-service solutions that safeguard business continuity during critical labor shortages, security risks, and operational crises. With a 12,000+ screened and drug-tested labor force, AFIMAC provides turnkey workforce solutions, on-site management, and no-hassle demobilization, trusted by Fortune 500 companies across North America.When timing is critical and failure is not an option, AFIMAC keeps your line producing.

