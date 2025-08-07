National Summit Highlights Human-Centered Approach To Estate Settlement

Professionals from across the country gathered for the 2024 After Loss Summit

The After Loss Summit returns to Atlanta October 22-24, 2025

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As death tech startups pour millions into automating the estate settlement process, a growing national movement is championing the essential human element of support after loss.The After Loss Summit , hosted by Professionals of After Loss Services (PALS), will be held October 22-24, 2025 at the Courtyard Atlanta Decatur Downtown/Emory. This annual event brings together after loss professionals from across the country who help families manage the often overwhelming logistics that follow the death of a loved one.“AI and software have their place, but the real complexity of estate administration isn't that families are disorganized. It's that the system is,” said Rachel Donnelly, co-founder of PALS.“Grieving families don't just need a dashboard. They need a guide. Someone who can bridge the emotional and logistical, who can complete a beneficiary form and also help a family decide what to do with their mother's wedding dress, and who knows that sometimes the hardest part of estate settlement isn't closing accounts. It's navigating relationships.”PALS is the first and only national organization dedicated to after loss professionals. These individuals help families manage everything from closing accounts to sorting personal belongings, filing forms, and coordinating logistics after a death. Founders Donnelly and Jasmine Hathaway created the organization after serving as executors for family members and experiencing the overwhelming workload firsthand.“Every year, millions of families are blindsided not just by grief, but by the 500+ hours of work that can follow a loss,” said Hathaway.“This field is growing fast, but there's a need for connection, consistency, and shared knowledge. That's why we created the Summit. We want to unify and elevate this profession.”The After Loss Summit will feature workshops, working sessions, and networking opportunities for those already working in the space and those considering adding after loss services to their offerings.“Whether you're already serving families after a loss or exploring how to begin, this is the place to learn, connect, and grow,” Donnelly added.“PALS is building a strong, supportive community. We believe that real support after a loss can't be fully automated.”Conference registration is $630 for members and $720 for non-members. For additional PALS Summit information, including special room rates and schedule details, visit afterlosspros/summit.###About PALSPALS brings together professionals who are passionate about filling the gap in support for families struggling to manage the administrative and logistical tasks of settling an estate while grieving the death of a loved one. PALS provides online education to teach others how to become after loss professionals, a membership, and a business affiliate program for this burgeoning community. For additional PALS information, visit afterlosspros.

Rachel Donnelly

Professionals of After Loss Services (PALS)

