Regen Advanced Infusion & Wellness Expands Stem Cell Offerings With New High-Yield Treatment

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New supplier enables higher concentration stem cell and exosome therapies for expanded regenerative treatment options.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ReGen Advanced Infusion & Wellness has expanded its regenerative medicine offerings by adding a new stem cell supplier adhering to the highest standards of sterility and purity. The latest product enables the clinic to offer significantly higher concentrations of Medicinal Signalling Cells (MSCs) , also called mesenchymal stem cells or allografts.With this partnership, ReGen now provides injections and IV infusions containing up to 100 million stem cells per treatment. Patients can also access exosome treatments delivering up to 3 trillion exosomes per treatment. These exosomes–tiny, natural cellular messengers–carry proteins, RNA, and DNA to support cell function and repair.ReGen will continue offering its existing stem cell therapies sourced from its original lab. These therapies deliver 1-2 million stem cells per injection and remain a target option for minor joint procedures.Stem cell and exosome therapies at ReGen may support the treatment of chronic musculoskeletal conditions , autoimmune disorders, arthritis, stroke recovery, and other systemic health issues. Treatments are administered via intravenous infusion or localized injection, depending on the patient's needs.The stem cells used by ReGen are derived from donated human umbilical cord tissue. Once isolated and expanded, the cells are purified and tested to ensure quality and safety before clinical use. This innovative new treatment exemplifies ReGen Advanced Infusion & Wellness' commitment to longevity medicine and advanced regenerative therapies. ReGen continues to prioritize evidence-based care and whole-body healing for its patients.ReGen performs one or more stem cell therapies that have not yet been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration. Patients are encouraged to consult with their primary care provider before undergoing stem cell therapy.About Company:Founded in 2021, ReGen Advanced Infusion & Wellness specializes in ketamine infusion therapy and regenerative medicine. The clinic offers innovative treatments for mental health conditions, chronic pain, and anti-aging, focusing on restoring wellness and improving patient outcomes. With a dedicated team of experienced medical professionals, ReGen provides personalized, evidence-based care in a supportive environment.

Christy Bishop

ReGen Advanced Infusion & Wellness

+1 480-341-5174

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.