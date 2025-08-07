Howard Healy Honored For 50 Years Of Service By State Bar Of Wisconsin

Howard Healy

Howard Healy receives a 50-year certificate from the State Bar, recognizing his decades of service, mentorship, and impact on Wisconsin's legal community.

NEENAH, WI, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Di Renzo & Bomier , LLC is pleased to share that attorney Howard Healy has been recognized by the State Bar of Wisconsin for 50 years of membership and service to the legal profession.This distinguished certificate of appreciation honors attorneys who have maintained active membership in the State Bar for five decades, reflecting a long-standing commitment to the legal community and the people of Wisconsin.Howard Healy began his legal career in 1975 and has spent the past five decades representing individuals, families, and businesses throughout Northeast Wisconsin. As a prominent attorney at Di Renzo & Bomier, he has helped the firm develop a reputation for experienced legal guidance delivered with care and integrity.In addition to his work with clients, Howard has served as a mentor to many attorneys throughout the region including his children, Kathleen, Meghan, and John, all of whom now practice law at Di Renzo & Bomier.This recognition from the State Bar of Wisconsin honors not only Howard's professional achievements, but also his lasting impact on clients, colleagues, and the next generation of legal professionals in the community and within his own family.“Reaching this milestone is both humbling and gratifying,” said Howard Healy.“I've been fortunate to build lasting relationships with clients and colleagues over the years, and it's been especially meaningful to share this journey with my children in the legal profession.”

